Give Your Tuna Salad A Bright Boost With An Unexpected Mayo Swap

Mayo is the binding ingredient in tuna salad that gives it its richness, but it's not the only way you can make tuna salad. If you're looking for something light, bright, and green instead of dense and rich, then turn your eyes toward green goddess dressing instead. While it lacks the lusciously thick and creamy texture of plain mayo, it does the job as a binder and provides a whole explosion of flavors you wouldn't otherwise be able to enjoy.

Green goddess is the dressing that gives potato salad a new flavor profile, and it can bring all new life to your tuna salad, too. Just replace the mayo in your recipe for green goddess dressing in about a one to one parts ratio, depending on the thickness of the dressing. Start out with a little less if you're uncertain and add more to get the taste or texture you want. You can even use green goddess dressing on the bread when turning tuna salad into a sandwich, just for that extra layer of flavor.