Why Fresh Elderberries Are Actually Toxic

Elderberries are known for their delicious syrups, jams, and baked goods — and they've earned a reputation for being packed with antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients. But when was the last time you found fresh elderberries at a grocery store? Chances are, never, and that's because you should never eat this fruit raw. Consuming uncooked elderberries can cause unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms.

Elderberries contain cyanogenic glycosides, which are substances that can release cyanide when ingested – this is the same poison found in bitter almonds. While the amount of cyanide in elderberries is relatively low (eating a few berries likely won't be fatal), ingesting them in larger quantities can cause seizures and possibly even death.

If you've ever eaten anything with elderberries, you might be wondering why you didn't feel a thing. Well, here's the good news: Cooking them removes any toxic substances. So no, you're not superhuman; your elderberries were just prepared properly.