Why Fresh Elderberries Are Actually Toxic
Elderberries are known for their delicious syrups, jams, and baked goods — and they've earned a reputation for being packed with antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients. But when was the last time you found fresh elderberries at a grocery store? Chances are, never, and that's because you should never eat this fruit raw. Consuming uncooked elderberries can cause unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms.
Elderberries contain cyanogenic glycosides, which are substances that can release cyanide when ingested – this is the same poison found in bitter almonds. While the amount of cyanide in elderberries is relatively low (eating a few berries likely won't be fatal), ingesting them in larger quantities can cause seizures and possibly even death.
If you've ever eaten anything with elderberries, you might be wondering why you didn't feel a thing. Well, here's the good news: Cooking them removes any toxic substances. So no, you're not superhuman; your elderberries were just prepared properly.
Safely cooking elderberries
When cooking elderberries, you can choose any method you prefer, like steaming, boiling, or baking. The key here is to cook them for at least 20 minutes to ensure that any toxins are fully broken down. If your berries have any stems or leaves, make sure to remove them before cooking, since these carry a higher amount of toxins. And if you're not planning on using the berries straight away, they can also be frozen raw – just remember to cook them after thawing.
Cooked elderberries are incredibly versatile in recipes. Simmer them with spices, sugar, and water to make elderberry syrup, cook them with lemon juice and sugar to make a delicious jam, or bake your berries into an elderberry pie. While these recipes are safe to eat for most people, it's worth noting that elderberries in any form aren't recommended for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, simply due to a lack of research on their safety. As long as they're properly cooked, elderberries can be just as safe as they are delicious.