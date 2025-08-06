The Super Simple Baking Tricks That Make The Fluffiest Muffin Tops

Making muffins from scratch is one of the most relaxing and satisfying desserts to bake. They come together quickly, use simple ingredients, and are super customizable. Whether you like yours fruity, chocolatey, or nutty, there's a muffin recipe out there for any craving. But sometimes, things can go sideways, like when your muffins coming out dense (stop overmixing the batter), or worse, completely flat. Achieving tall muffin tops might seem like a mystery, but Megan Weimer, baker and recipe developer behind Dollop of Dough shared some simple tricks to get the fluffiest domes possible.

"I let the muffin batter rest for at least 30 minutes while the oven preheats (this gives the leaveners a head start) and bake at a high initial temperature (like 425 degrees Fahrenheit) for 5 minutes. The high heat gives the muffins a burst of steam to help them rise quickly and form classic domed tops." After that initial boost, Weimer suggests lowering the temperature to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit so that you don't burn your muffins.

While it might seem like the most efficient method, filling up every muffin cup with batter is a mistake that'll cost you your muffin tops. "Leaving space between muffins allows for better air circulation and heat distribution. Each muffin bakes more evenly and has room to rise upward instead of spreading outward."