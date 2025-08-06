Don't Believe The Key Lime Snobs, Bottled Juice Is Just Fine

In the wide world of fruit pies, key lime pie is in a category all its own: It's got a citrusy kick and best of all, a ghost hunter claims they discovered the original key lime pie recipe. That aside, it's not tough to make at home, because it only needs a few ingredients. While most would lean toward fresh squeezed juice over bottled juice, is it a big deal if you go for bottled lime juice?

To solve this debate, we spoke to Audrey Santos, sous chef and chef pâtissière at Maricel's Kitchen in East Brunswick, New Jersey. She told us that while fresh key lime juice will always deliver the best taste, there's nothing wrong with using bottled key lime juice. According to Santos, "In our kitchen, we always prefer fresh when we can get it, but we also believe in accessibility. Not everyone has access to key limes year-round, and bottled juice makes this classic dessert more approachable for home bakers. The most important thing is balancing the acidity with the sweetness and making sure the texture is smooth and silky."

Is there a difference in taste between fresh and bottled? "Fresh key lime juice tends to be slightly more aromatic and tart, with a delicate bitterness that gives the pie more depth," explains Santos. "Bottled juice, even the best kinds, is usually a little more one-note." However, she specifies that it matters less once it's blended into the custard and other ingredients.