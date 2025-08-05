Does The 'Drinkable Wine Only' Rule Have An Exception In Baking?

When it comes to baking ingredients, we often want to use ones that give us the lowest price without sacrificing the recipe's flavor in the process. This is one of the reasons why the debate between cooking wine and drinking wine is so prevalent, as many chefs believe you should never cook with a wine you wouldn't want to drink. Well, when it comes to baking, the same line of thought is held. Many bakers stand firmly against using cooking wine (or a cheap bottle of drinking wine) over proper bottles of wine. The fact that drinking wine is needed for both standard cooking and baking was reinforced by Annie Edgerton, a 30-year veteran of the wine and spirits industry, an educator at Flatiron Wines & Spirits, and the CEO of Edgerton Wine & Spirit Appraisals.

"Only cook with wine you'd drink simply because it is also an ingredient in the recipe," Edgerton told The Takeout. "In many dishes, the wine's alcohol will burn off, leaving trace structural elements (natural acids, residual sugar if a sweet wine, a hint of tannin from a red), and remaining flavors. So, if those flavors aren't great, you're asking for trouble."