The Part Of Your Microwave You Should Be Cleaning (But Probably Never Have)

The microwave is a kitchen appliance many of us use daily, whether it's to reheat food, steam veggies, or make microwave chocolate fudge. While this kitchen appliance is convenient, none of us really enjoy cleaning a grimy microwave. Sure, you might already know the clever lemon hack for tackling the inside, but there's one part you might be neglecting: the filter. This is usually hiding underneath, making it easy to skip over when cleaning.

Note that only over-the-range microwaves (not countertop versions) have a grease filter. It is crucial for keeping the air clean and preventing grease from entering into your microwave's vent system. Cleaning it is important for properly filtering the fumes from cooking and for the efficiency of your microwave. Dirty filters will reduce airflow, causing the microwave to cook less effectively and potentially overheat.

For microwaves with a grease filter, you should be giving it a good monthly clean (I know, sorry). Typically, an over-the-range microwave has a charcoal filter too. These aren't possible to clean and need to be replaced every six months.