The Part Of Your Microwave You Should Be Cleaning (But Probably Never Have)
The microwave is a kitchen appliance many of us use daily, whether it's to reheat food, steam veggies, or make microwave chocolate fudge. While this kitchen appliance is convenient, none of us really enjoy cleaning a grimy microwave. Sure, you might already know the clever lemon hack for tackling the inside, but there's one part you might be neglecting: the filter. This is usually hiding underneath, making it easy to skip over when cleaning.
Note that only over-the-range microwaves (not countertop versions) have a grease filter. It is crucial for keeping the air clean and preventing grease from entering into your microwave's vent system. Cleaning it is important for properly filtering the fumes from cooking and for the efficiency of your microwave. Dirty filters will reduce airflow, causing the microwave to cook less effectively and potentially overheat.
For microwaves with a grease filter, you should be giving it a good monthly clean (I know, sorry). Typically, an over-the-range microwave has a charcoal filter too. These aren't possible to clean and need to be replaced every six months.
How to clean a microwave grease filter
Cleaning your microwave's grease filter might be necessary, but it doesn't have to be complicated. Before you start cleaning, it's always a good idea to unplug your microwave first. You should be able to detach the filter fairly easily, so you won't need any extra equipment to pop it out. To get rid of any large pieces of gunk stuck to it, tap it lightly over a bin before filling up the sink or a large bowl with soapy, warm water. Once your filter has been left to soak for at least 10 minutes, all that's left is some light scrubbing.
Using a soft sponge, brush, or cloth, you can carefully clean the filter. Gentle materials and light pressure are key here since a damaged filter won't work properly anymore – avoid steel wool and wire brushes. Once your filter is rinsed and fully dry, it's ready to go back into your microwave. Each time you clean it, give it a quick once-over — if you spot any warping or tears, it's time for a replacement. So if you've been ignoring your microwave filter until now, this is your sign to give it a well-deserved cleaning.