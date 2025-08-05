Your Homemade Hummus Will Taste Bitter Unless You Do This

Homemade hummus is almost always superior to store-bought versions, except when the final product tastes bitter. Even the creamiest hummus made at home can end up with a bitter taste, but don't worry: It's not you — it's a step within the process. One of the many mistakes that are ruining your homemade hummus is the order in which you're blending the ingredients. Though hummus recipes typically ask you to process together all of the ingredients, if oil is called for, you shouldn't add it until everything else in the recipe has first been blended.

Why? OIive oil has naturally bitter, water-soluable compounds known as phenols, which are drawn out when emulsified with water-based ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar, or water. This also happens when olive oil is exposed to high heat. Olive oil has a moderately high smoke point— between approximately 374 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. Although even the highest-speed blenders can't reach these temperatures, the heat they produce while blending, coupled with chickpeas fresh out of a piping hot pressure cooker, could cause the oil to oxidize and therefore turn its fruity flavor bitter.

So when making hummus, set the oil aside and blend the other ingredients in the recipe first. Once the hummus has a whipped-like consistency, add the oil and blend for no more than 30 seconds. You can also gently stir the oil into the hummus until well combined.