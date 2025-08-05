Often Savory, Oregano Is Also An Herb You Can Use In Desserts
Novice and expert bakers alike are always looking for new ways to enhance their favorite treats — one strategy is to utilize unexpected ingredients. Just like cheddar cheese in pound cake, oregano is a surprisingly beneficial addition that can give your desserts a more earthy, savory, and interesting flavor.
We discussed using oregano for sweet foods with Lior Lev Sercarz, chef, spice master, and owner of the global spice brand La Boîte. He shared why the herb works so well with desserts and how best to incorporate it. "Dried oregano is toasty and minty with a peppery, herbaceous finish," Sercarz told The Takeout. While fresh oregano does have its place in some summery dessert recipes, Sercarz tends to work with the dried version more routinely. "It can withstand higher cooking temperatures without burning, has a more concentrated flavor, and adds a flavorful crunch when sprinkled on as a finishing touch," he explained.
How to add dried oregano to desserts
If you're interested in highlighting some of oregano's earthy attributes in a dessert, there are a handful of methods that will lead to success. Because the simplest way to add dried oregano to sweet foods is by sprinkling it on top, thinking about complementary flavors is absolutely vital. "Oregano pairs beautifully with stone fruits, honey, citrus, and dairy," Lior Lev Sercarz revealed. "The contrast of soft, sweet ingredients with the earthy, nutty notes and texture of dried oregano can be surprisingly delicious."
With this in mind, Sercarz suggested seasoning oil-brushed peaches or apricots with dried oregano before grilling. To dress up the grilled fruit, he recommended a drizzle of oregano-infused honey and a scoop of ice cream. You can also try adding the herb to fruit salads, compotes, and sauces, or steep leftover oregano stems in a simple syrup. "Another idea is to incorporate dried oregano directly into the dough of a seasonal fruit galette for a subtle herbal twist," he shared.
How much oregano to use ultimately depends on the recipe you're using. The seasoning is subtle enough not to overwhelm desserts with other bold flavors. "Start small, taste, and adjust as needed," Sercarz advised. "It's unlikely you'll overdo it with oregano, but a balanced hand is always best."