Often Savory, Oregano Is Also An Herb You Can Use In Desserts

If you're interested in highlighting some of oregano's earthy attributes in a dessert, there are a handful of methods that will lead to success. Because the simplest way to add dried oregano to sweet foods is by sprinkling it on top, thinking about complementary flavors is absolutely vital. "Oregano pairs beautifully with stone fruits, honey, citrus, and dairy," Lior Lev Sercarz revealed. "The contrast of soft, sweet ingredients with the earthy, nutty notes and texture of dried oregano can be surprisingly delicious."

With this in mind, Sercarz suggested seasoning oil-brushed peaches or apricots with dried oregano before grilling. To dress up the grilled fruit, he recommended a drizzle of oregano-infused honey and a scoop of ice cream. You can also try adding the herb to fruit salads, compotes, and sauces, or steep leftover oregano stems in a simple syrup. "Another idea is to incorporate dried oregano directly into the dough of a seasonal fruit galette for a subtle herbal twist," he shared.

How much oregano to use ultimately depends on the recipe you're using. The seasoning is subtle enough not to overwhelm desserts with other bold flavors. "Start small, taste, and adjust as needed," Sercarz advised. "It's unlikely you'll overdo it with oregano, but a balanced hand is always best."