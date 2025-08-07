The Painful Events That Shaped Cake Boss Buddy Valastro

Before Buddy Valastro became the Cake Boss he is today, he had to learn how to bake. That responsibility would fall lovingly onto his father, Bartolo Valastro Sr., an already accomplished baker who had immigrated to America from Sicily when he was 15. Valastro Jr. was born in Hoboken but grew up in Little Ferry, New Jersey.

Valastro Sr. had nothing when he came to America, but coming from a family of bakers back home, he had skill, and he applied that to his life, teaching Valastro Jr. everything he knew. The young Valastro was good at it, too. By the time he was 16, he had honed his cake decorating skills. "But when I was 17, my dad passed away," he told The Seattle Times. "I dropped out of school in junior year of high school and went to work full-time. I had to prove myself over and over."

Valastro never went back to school. Instead, he doubled down on refining his baking skills. In a Facebook post in 2019, he wrote that he still feels his father's influence. "It's been 25 years since I lost my father and not a day goes by where I don't think of him and thank him for everything he taught me," he said. "Still loved and still missed."