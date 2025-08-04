We Have This Country To Thank For Producing The Most Pomegranates
Pomegranates have been pleasing the palates of mankind for over 4,000 years. Thought to have originated in Persia (modern day Iran), the ruby red fruit has symbolized life, fertility, and prosperity for many cultures. It's recognized by its tough but beautifully colored outer skin which protects the jewel-like arils inside, all of which hold the sweet-tart juice (which makes a delicious holiday punch) surrounding the edible seeds. It's a showy fruit, one that looks gorgeous as a garnish, but also happens to taste wonderful. Iran still grows the fruit in high numbers, but India produces the most pomegranates in the world; growing more than half of the globe's total numbers at roughly 2.8 million metric tons of pomegranates each year.
The fruit thrives in warm, dry conditions where the hot season is long and the winter season is short and mild. India provides such conditions, especially in the Maharashtra region, where 65% of the country's pomegranates are grown. Despite these numbers, most pomegranates you buy in the United States don't come from India (some do). The country primarily exports its fruits to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Oman, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. In America, most of our pomegranates are grown in California, but the United States does receive imported pomegranates as well; mostly from Canada, Chile, and Mexico.
Pomegranates by air and sea
For the most part, pomegranates in the United States imported from India arrive by plane, which is important in keeping the fruit fresh and suitable for market. In April 2025, Indian pomegranates made the news for successfully being transported by cargo ship to the United States. Although the journey took five long weeks, the pomegranates (which came from the Maharashtra region of India) arrived in New York City in excellent shape, a testament to the fruit's shelf life. The shipped variety is called Bhagwa, known for its delicious flavor, color, and antioxidant power.
The news is significant because it could mean Indian pomegranates will be available in the United States for longer periods of the year. Pomegranates are available in India year-round, but the peak growing season is from February through May. In America, pomegranates are in season in the fall and winter months, with the fruit becoming sparser as spring comes closer.
However you like to enjoy pomegranates (whether that's extracting the juice or eating the seeds), the first task is figuring out how to best open the tough outer skin. From there, you can use the arils to garnish salads, soups, yogurt, or oatmeal. You can also freeze pomegranates so long as you spread them out first before the initial freezing. The juice can be used for cocktails, barbecue glazes, vinaigrettes, and frozen treats.