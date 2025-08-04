We Have This Country To Thank For Producing The Most Pomegranates

For the most part, pomegranates in the United States imported from India arrive by plane, which is important in keeping the fruit fresh and suitable for market. In April 2025, Indian pomegranates made the news for successfully being transported by cargo ship to the United States. Although the journey took five long weeks, the pomegranates (which came from the Maharashtra region of India) arrived in New York City in excellent shape, a testament to the fruit's shelf life. The shipped variety is called Bhagwa, known for its delicious flavor, color, and antioxidant power.

The news is significant because it could mean Indian pomegranates will be available in the United States for longer periods of the year. Pomegranates are available in India year-round, but the peak growing season is from February through May. In America, pomegranates are in season in the fall and winter months, with the fruit becoming sparser as spring comes closer.

However you like to enjoy pomegranates (whether that's extracting the juice or eating the seeds), the first task is figuring out how to best open the tough outer skin. From there, you can use the arils to garnish salads, soups, yogurt, or oatmeal. You can also freeze pomegranates so long as you spread them out first before the initial freezing. The juice can be used for cocktails, barbecue glazes, vinaigrettes, and frozen treats.