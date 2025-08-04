This Discontinued Chef Boyardee Product Was A Textural Flop (We Hope It Never Comes Back)

When no one else has our back in times of trouble, Chef Boyardee does. If you don't have the time or energy to make a full meal at the end of a long day, this pantry staple offers some truly classic dishes like ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, and even lasagna. But not every product from this smiling chef is a home run, unfortunately. In our ranking of every Chef Boyardee product, one of these bad boys had to get the dishonor of coming in last. To us, the worst Chef Boyardee product has already been discontinued: It's the Chicken Alfredo.

If you're surprised to hear that the company even managed to make a shelf-stable version of a pasta dish that relies quite heavily on easily spoiled ingredients, trust us: same. If you're looking for succulent bits of chicken, perfectly cooked noodles, and a robust cream sauce, what are you checking out canned pastas for? Really, you may want to avoid buying canned pasta in general if you're looking for a show-stopping meal, but this product was an especially big flop.

The chicken pieces were rubbery and small, and some even had gristle. The sauce itself? Completely flavorless. Despite containing parmesan and romano cheeses, we couldn't get a hint of anything other than bland, one-note dairy richness. And given it was from a can, it really wasn't even that rich. This one was a definite pass for us.