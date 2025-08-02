The One Nutella Alternative We Didn't Want To Stop Eating

The Nutella brand just can't be beat, but sometimes, you don't have access to it. Maybe it's a little too expensive to pay for the famous name, or perhaps your local stores don't carry it. For whatever reason, sometimes you just need a solid stand-in. Lucky for you, we have a list of 12 Nutella alternatives, ranked worst to best. Chief among them is a potentially surprising product: Great Value Hazelnut Spread. To us, Walmart's in-house brand really knocked it out of the park in terms of taste, texture, and, unsurprisingly, value.

First, the texture wowed us. Some of these spreads are gritty, gooey, or chunky — all qualities that are unappealing in different ways. Most didn't come close to that glorious smoothness Nutella has except for Great Value's spread. It has that spreadable, smooth, luscious texture we all know and love. Great Value's dupe is ready to be slathered on anything the exact same way Nutella is (and you can eat it from a spoon in the same way, too). Despite the artificial flavoring, it nails the chocolate and hazelnut taste perfectly.

Walmart's reviews on Great Value's hazelnut spread are overwhelmingly positive, and most agree with points we've made. It's rich, it's creamy, and it spreads like a dream. Many people said that the taste comes pretty dang close to the classic Nutella. Reviewers also loved that the chocolate is nice and milky and the hazelnut flavor is pronounced.