The One Nutella Alternative We Didn't Want To Stop Eating
The Nutella brand just can't be beat, but sometimes, you don't have access to it. Maybe it's a little too expensive to pay for the famous name, or perhaps your local stores don't carry it. For whatever reason, sometimes you just need a solid stand-in. Lucky for you, we have a list of 12 Nutella alternatives, ranked worst to best. Chief among them is a potentially surprising product: Great Value Hazelnut Spread. To us, Walmart's in-house brand really knocked it out of the park in terms of taste, texture, and, unsurprisingly, value.
First, the texture wowed us. Some of these spreads are gritty, gooey, or chunky — all qualities that are unappealing in different ways. Most didn't come close to that glorious smoothness Nutella has except for Great Value's spread. It has that spreadable, smooth, luscious texture we all know and love. Great Value's dupe is ready to be slathered on anything the exact same way Nutella is (and you can eat it from a spoon in the same way, too). Despite the artificial flavoring, it nails the chocolate and hazelnut taste perfectly.
Walmart's reviews on Great Value's hazelnut spread are overwhelmingly positive, and most agree with points we've made. It's rich, it's creamy, and it spreads like a dream. Many people said that the taste comes pretty dang close to the classic Nutella. Reviewers also loved that the chocolate is nice and milky and the hazelnut flavor is pronounced.
The price of Great Value Hazelnut Spread makes it a winner
With a Great Value product, the biggest selling point is the price, of course. This spread is less than $5 for a 26.5-ounce jar. Nutella runs you about the same price for just 13 ounces. This means you can make many more knock-off Nutella grilled cheeses (don't knock it until you try it) than you could with the name brand stuff. This bad boy is a cheap, delicious alternative to Nutella that will save your wallet a bit of pain but still leave your sweet tooth or chocolate craving satisfied.
This stuff is so tasty that we even suggest you use the empty jar to make a delicious drink instead of throwing it out. It's just that good to the very last bit, and you can get even more bang for your buck. If you reach for Great Value Hazelnut Spread the next time you go grocery shopping, you may just find yourself with a new go-to for all those hazelnut chocolate cravings.