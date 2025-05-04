Don't Throw Out Your Empty Nutella Jar - Turn It Into A Delicious Drink Instead
Using an empty Nutella jar as the base of a sweet and creamy beverage seems like the kind of thing we should've been doing since the product was invented in 1961. But alas, we can only look toward the future, and that future should undoubtedly contain Nutella chocolate milk.
The recipe — if you can call it that — involves putting milk into a nearly empty jar of Nutella and shaking it up, resulting in a decadent, nutty, chocolate dairy drink that tastes like the grown-up version of those school lunch milk cartons. Because there isn't a ton of the spread left, the milk picks up just the right amount of sweetness, and you can even swap regular milk with plant-based alternatives if that's what you have on hand. The flavors of coconut milk or any nut milk would pair particularly well.
Make sure to leave some space at the top of the jar to make room for the milky foam that builds as you shake it vigorously. Then serve your Nutella chocolate milk over ice with a bendy straw, whipped cream, and some sprinkles or toasted nuts for good measure. Or, transfer the chocolate milk to a mug and warm it up for a unique way to make hot chocolate.
How to use Nutella chocolate milk
If you have the patience not to drink your Nutella milk right away, there are lots of other creative ways to use it. Use the mixture (and the jar) to make some overnight oats or chia pudding, or pour that milk right over a bowl of cereal. Freeze the milk in an ice cube tray to use in your next smoothie or iced coffee, or let it set in popsicle molds to make homemade hazelnut chocolate ice pops.
Have fun with the flavors of your Nutella chocolate milk by adding complementary ingredients right into the jar. A touch of vanilla or almond extract, a sprinkle of cinnamon, or a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg are all really nice additions. A small pinch of salt also elevates the flavor profile.
Just like you can make a latte in your empty peanut butter jar, the same is true for Nutella. Add a shot of espresso, brewed coffee, or cold brew with cream and a sweetener (if you like) and shake it all up. Pour it over ice or warm it up for a delicious flavored latte. You can even put ice right into the jar for a shaken espresso-type vibe. And if coffee isn't your thing, substitute it for matcha or black tea.