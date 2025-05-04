Don't Throw Out Your Empty Nutella Jar - Turn It Into A Delicious Drink Instead

Using an empty Nutella jar as the base of a sweet and creamy beverage seems like the kind of thing we should've been doing since the product was invented in 1961. But alas, we can only look toward the future, and that future should undoubtedly contain Nutella chocolate milk.

The recipe — if you can call it that — involves putting milk into a nearly empty jar of Nutella and shaking it up, resulting in a decadent, nutty, chocolate dairy drink that tastes like the grown-up version of those school lunch milk cartons. Because there isn't a ton of the spread left, the milk picks up just the right amount of sweetness, and you can even swap regular milk with plant-based alternatives if that's what you have on hand. The flavors of coconut milk or any nut milk would pair particularly well.

Make sure to leave some space at the top of the jar to make room for the milky foam that builds as you shake it vigorously. Then serve your Nutella chocolate milk over ice with a bendy straw, whipped cream, and some sprinkles or toasted nuts for good measure. Or, transfer the chocolate milk to a mug and warm it up for a unique way to make hot chocolate.