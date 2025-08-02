What The Cheesecake Factory Does With Its Unsold Cheesecakes

The Cheesecake Factory taking action to donate rather than waste is a good move for sustainability. If this giant chain restaurant can manage donating unused food, why aren't more big names following suit? One factor that business owners consider is the liability potentially involved in donating food. Running a business is difficult, and protecting that business can be complex — no one wants to be responsible for a deadly food recall. However, it appears unlikely that a business would actually be sued as long as it is following food safety regulations, as companies that donate food are widely protected under the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act.

To donate food to food banks, restaurants also have to follow strict guidelines to ensure the food is safe to eat, and different states and cities have varying regulations. These considerations, along with food storage, transportation of donations, and extra labor, can prove costly for businesses. Restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory that are determined to throw out as little as possible are working to be a part of the solution, though it's also important to note that businesses can receive significant tax breaks for these sorts of charitable acts.

Food insecurity exists in daunting numbers in the United States. According to data from the USDA Economic Research Service, in 2023, around 18 million U.S. homes experienced food insecurity at some point throughout the year, making reducing food waste exceptionally important. With so many households that could benefit from resources like food banks, every dining establishment should follow The Cheesecake Factory's example.