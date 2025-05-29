What Sam's Club Does With Unsold Groceries

Food waste is a major problem in the United States: Up to 40% of our food supply goes to waste, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. There are small steps individuals can take to combat food waste, but large-scale farms, companies responsible for food storage and transportation, and retailers have a much larger role than consumers wasting groceries.

Planting, growing, and harvesting food has an ecological cost — and that's before the food is shipped to stores. Then, stores tend to overbuy produce to make sure they have plenty of good-looking fresh fruits and veggies available for customers, but when they don't sell, the environmental consequences are disastrous. Stores discard produce with unattractive lumps and bumps, perishables nearing their best-by date, and anything that isn't bought before it starts to fade (though it may still be safe to eat). The food ends up in landfills, where it produces staggering amounts of methane gas as it rots.

To a certain extent, stores do make an effort to cut down on food waste. After all, it affects their bottom line. But ultimately, markups on produce are high enough that waste isn't much of a concern. Sam's Club and its parent company, Walmart, are taking steps toward better waste management, though. Walmart Inc. has long partnered with food banks to donate edible food. The combined donations from both stores make them the biggest contributors in the United States to Feeding America, an organization with a network of food banks and meal programs. Walmart Inc. also donates money to the organization.