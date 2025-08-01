Start Adding This Grease To Bottles Of Vodka And Thank Us Later
Sometimes, the best recipes come from using common ingredients in creative and resourceful ways. For instance, you can use leftover bacon grease to make some deliciously flavored popcorn. The ingredient is also great for fat washing vodka. To find out more, we talked to Tiffanie Barriere, educator, bartender and mixologist at The Drinking Coach. "Bacon grease brings this creamy, salty depth that turns plain vodka into something rich, savory, and full of umami," she said.
If you're intrigued to try this vodka upgrade, the process takes about a day but the result is definitely worth it. "Pour slightly warm (not sizzling) bacon grease into room temp vodka," Barriere said. "Usually about ½ to 1 ounce of fat per 8 ounces of spirit. Let it sit for 4 to 6 hours, shaking occasionally to mingle the flavors." When the mix is ready, "Freeze it overnight so the fat rises and hardens. Once solid, skim off the top and strain through a coffee filter or cheesecloth." Though there are several steps to the process, they're simple enough for a beginner. After you've completed the steps, "You're left with a clear, silky vodka that smells like brunch and sips like a smoked secret."
How to use grease-infused vodka
If you like sipping vodka straight, then the bacon fat wash will add a deep, smokey flavor to the drink, but the infusion is also great for cocktails. According to Barriere, the best cocktail to make with the bacon wash is a bloody mary. The mixologist told The Takeout, "Bacon depth turns it into a brunch moment. My favorite is a riff on a martini, think savory with a little pickle brine."
Basically, when it comes to a bacon fat wash, "It holds up in bold, salty drinks where you want the fat to shine and not get lost." If you do decide to go for a bloody mary with bacon-infused vodka, chase it off with a light beer, as they do in Wisconsin. Try this recipe out the next time you make bacon and don't want to waste the delicious grease. If you don't have vodka on hand or lack the time to make the infusion right away, don't worry. Bacon grease will last up to three months when its stored properly.