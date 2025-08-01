Start Adding This Grease To Bottles Of Vodka And Thank Us Later

Sometimes, the best recipes come from using common ingredients in creative and resourceful ways. For instance, you can use leftover bacon grease to make some deliciously flavored popcorn. The ingredient is also great for fat washing vodka. To find out more, we talked to Tiffanie Barriere, educator, bartender and mixologist at The Drinking Coach. "Bacon grease brings this creamy, salty depth that turns plain vodka into something rich, savory, and full of umami," she said.

If you're intrigued to try this vodka upgrade, the process takes about a day but the result is definitely worth it. "Pour slightly warm (not sizzling) bacon grease into room temp vodka," Barriere said. "Usually about ½ to 1 ounce of fat per 8 ounces of spirit. Let it sit for 4 to 6 hours, shaking occasionally to mingle the flavors." When the mix is ready, "Freeze it overnight so the fat rises and hardens. Once solid, skim off the top and strain through a coffee filter or cheesecloth." Though there are several steps to the process, they're simple enough for a beginner. After you've completed the steps, "You're left with a clear, silky vodka that smells like brunch and sips like a smoked secret."