The Best Way To Store Bacon Grease To Extend Its Shelf Life

Whether you cook your bacon on the stovetop, bake it in the oven, let your air fryer do all the work, or prefer cooking bacon in the microwave, these strips of salty, meaty deliciousness are the perfect accompaniment to so many dishes. Even better, when making bacon, you end up with the liquid gold that is bacon grease; it's basically a culinary natural resource. But if you haven't saved it before, you might be unclear as to the best way to maintain its freshness.

To store bacon grease so that it lasts as long as possible, let it cool off a bit, strain it through a fine mesh sieve to remove the little bacon particles, and pour it into a container with an airtight lid. Avoid plastic so it doesn't melt, and opt for something heat-safe, like these Anchor Hocking round glass storage containers. Continue to allow the bacon grease to cool. Once the container no longer feels warm to the touch, put the lid on and keep it in the fridge for up to three months.

It really is best to store it in the refrigerator to give it the longest life, and it's also important that you not pour fresh grease over the old; instead, pour new grease into a separate container and label it with the date. If the old grease ends up spoiling at the bottom, it can taint the whole jar, including the fresher stuff up top.