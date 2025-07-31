How You Should Prep Steak To Make Meal Planning A Breeze

Planning your meal in advance is easier when you're working with easy foods, especially when you're working with a slow cooker. Beef is a relatively tough beast, but it's doable. You can cook ground beef in a slow cooker or you can prep a steak by letting it simmer in there while you're off elsewhere. Certain cuts of steak are easier to cook at home than others, but there are some universals to keep in mind. For some advice, we spoke to Orlando Trejo, executive chef at Secrets Moxché in Mexico.

When we asked Trejo about the best cuts of steak for a slow cooker, he said his favorite choice is short rib: a fatty, marbled cut of beef which is still tough enough to tenderize well in a slow cooker. Trejo recommends slow cooking the short rib with a little bit of onion and candied garlic added to the pot to add flavor while the beef is tenderizing. For a simple steak, even just scattering some salt and pepper into the slow cooker will help provide you with plenty of flavor since short rib itself is already so flavorful. How long you want to cook it for will depend on what cut of beef you use, so keep that in mind.