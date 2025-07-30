The Mistake To Avoid When Adding Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives To Your Martini

The classic garnish for a martini is a green olive (or three), either plain or pimento-stuffed. Modern mixologists frequently like to put their own spin on things, though, hence martinis garnished with olives stuffed with ingredients ranging from pickles to fig jam. Blue cheese-stuffed olives were once rare in martinis — in the early 2000s, they seemed to have been localized to the Chicago area — but they've since become relatively mainstream.

Even so, you can't just plunk a blue cheese olive into your drink willy-nilly. Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, cautions that you need to be mindful of the medium in which the olives are packed. As she advises, "If it's vegetable oil instead of olive oil, as is the case with many of the larger brands, try to avoid using them in your martini." In fact, Horn warns that you should avoid oil-packed olives altogether if you want more of a clean, classic martini flavor.

In her opinion, though, "If you enjoy a little richness in texture and love gazpacho (as I do), the lovely olive-oil-packed blue cheese-stuffed olives will give you a tiny bit of residual briny olive oil that hits the palate every sip." However, restraint is key here, and too much oil will throw off the balance. On this front, she recommends a simple additional step before adding in the olive oil-packed blue cheese olives: "I shake them off aggressively before putting them on a pick and dropping them in the glass."