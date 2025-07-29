How Northern Fried Chicken Differs From Southern Fried Chicken

Ironically, being born a Yankee and having lived in the northern United States for most of my life, I was a bit confused the first time I heard the term "Northern fried chicken." I'm aware of the difference between American and Korean fried chicken, but I always assumed that the American variety was always just Southern-style — what else could it be? Well, according to Jay Craddick, the executive chef at Humble Baron in Shelbyville, Tennessee, there are striking differences between the two regional dishes.

Succinctly put, "Northern fried chicken is lighter, and this is formed from the single battered process," Craddick said. "Southern fried chicken has a crunchier and thicker texture due to the double-battered process." Not dredging the chicken twice is a foreign concept to me, and there is even more divergence between the two regional recipes than just the extra layer of batter.

Craddick explained that Northern fried chicken also often uses matzo in its coating. Matzo meal is a kind of flour substitute frequently used in Jewish cuisine, especially during Passover. On the other hand, the southern version typically calls for all-purpose flour in the batter, along with a secret ingredient that adds some tanginess to the dish: buttermilk. It acts as a binder, and when the flour clings to it, those signature craggy pieces are created.