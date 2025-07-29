The Divisive Meat You Won't Find Guy Fieri Eating

Guy Fieri can handle a five-alarm ghost pepper, but liver? That's one of several foods he avoids at all costs. Beef liver might be considered a superfood, packed with vitamins, minerals, and iron, but its cold, brassy taste can linger on your tongue and overstay its welcome — though not nearly as long as that ghost pepper.

This is the same Guy who's downed duck tongue, Rocky Mountain oysters, and gizzards. But diner staples like the nostalgic liver and onions or scrambled eggs, or the Southern comfort food, chitterlings? Those send him packing and headed straight back to Flavortown. "Liver is nasty," he told People. But it's liver and onions that really pushed him over the edge. For him, the smell is earthy, and its rich, red color can be off-putting — especially if you're eating with your eyes and nose before your fork hits the plate. For someone like Fieri, who's tried just about everything once, liver is a bite too far. Dense, metallic, and iron-heavy? Those aren't flavors he's chasing.

Turns out, thought, that not all liver is created equal. While beef liver takes most of the heat, other versions slip onto menus in sneakier ways — and Fieri's tried more of them than you might expect.