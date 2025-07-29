The Condiment That Instantly Dresses Up Bland Canned Corn

To quote the viral Corn Kid, "Corn is awesome!" Who doesn't get excited whenever crunchy and buttery corn on the cob comes out during cookout season? But it turns out that canned corn can be just as tasty for those other days of the year when it is all you can get or simply the easiest option. You can turn boring canned corn into a dish you'll savor to the very end with the use of just one other ingredient. Plus, you probably already have it in your kitchen.

Salad dressing is the answer to your canned corn daydream. Think about it. Dressing comes in a variety of types, from oil-based to thick and creamy. Plus, it already packs a blast of flavor. One way to use salad dressing with your canned corn is by grabbing a bottle of your favorite ranch dressing. While Mexican street corn on the cob is usually slathered in mayo, a drizzle of ranch dressing works just as well. When upgrading canned corn, all you have to do is drain it well and mix in the ranch dressing as well as any other ingredients like lime juice, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro.

If a creamy dressing isn't quite your thing, you can use a lighter vinaigrette instead. Citrusy, herbaceous, and tangy vinaigrettes all work great with canned corn. Of course, you can also make a homemade dressing, such as Chipotle's honey vinaigrette, if you feel like putting in a bit of extra effort. Plus, don't be afraid to make your canned corn into a vegetable salad by adding tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, avocado, or bell peppers.