Our Absolute Favorite Canned Corn Brand Is One We Know Well
Corn lovers unite! While broccoli may have once been America's favorite vegetable, corn stole the top spot in 2023, according to a survey done by Green Giant. But regardless of where exactly the veggie ranks for you, corn — including the canned variety — remains a sweet staple for many people. Sure, it isn't fresh off the cob, but it's arguably just as delicious. Dani Zoeller of The Takeout went down the rabbit hole and ranked different brands of canned corn according to taste, texture, and price. The winner? None other than Green Giant.
Green Giant got its start in 1903 as the Minnesota Valley Canning Company, and it quickly became a leader in the growing industrial canning industry. The company specialized in canned corn (as well as peas), and it introduced the famous Niblets line in 1929, which is still sold today. The company changed its name to Green Giant in 1950, and the jolly giant we all know, and possibly love, made his television debut in 1961.
Today, the corn Green Giant sells is processed in Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest, and the flavors of its canned veggies are reminiscent of Green Giant's roots. "The sweet corn has a very authentic Midwestern taste to it," Zoeller noted. Though she admitted that the kernels were a little petite, it didn't affect her overall enjoyment of the product. "The texture has the mixture of softness and sturdiness that you want, and the flavor is substantial," she explained.
Canned corn can be elevated in numerous ways
If you're on the list of people who scoff at the idea of canned corn in favor of the fresh stuff, it's time to question your conviction. The possibilities for upgrading canned corn are endless. Canned corn mixes well with other foods like beans, herbs, meats, and rice, and it is great for quick meals with less mess. Add it to your next burrito filling, or take it camping and cook it with some protein and mixed veggies over the fire for a fantastic, one-pot campsite meal. The Green Giant canned corn lineup provides lots of options for your dinner plans.
To elevate your canned corn to top-tier corn royalty, don't shy away from the spices. Try adding Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote seasoning and a little mayonnaise to make an esquites-inspired dip — go for low-sodium or no-salt-added canned corn since the seasoning blend has salt. The SteamCrisp Mexicorn is perfect for making stuffed peppers; simply mix whatever veggies and protein sound good to you, and fill up a hollowed-out bell pepper. Once baked, you're left with a satisfying and filling dinner. You can even use Green Giant canned creamed corn to amp up your chili, or transform it into a sweet and savory casserole. The convenience and versatility of canned corn make it impossible to question why it became so popular in the 19th century and has remained a go-to ever since.