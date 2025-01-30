Our Absolute Favorite Canned Corn Brand Is One We Know Well

Corn lovers unite! While broccoli may have once been America's favorite vegetable, corn stole the top spot in 2023, according to a survey done by Green Giant. But regardless of where exactly the veggie ranks for you, corn — including the canned variety — remains a sweet staple for many people. Sure, it isn't fresh off the cob, but it's arguably just as delicious. Dani Zoeller of The Takeout went down the rabbit hole and ranked different brands of canned corn according to taste, texture, and price. The winner? None other than Green Giant.

Green Giant got its start in 1903 as the Minnesota Valley Canning Company, and it quickly became a leader in the growing industrial canning industry. The company specialized in canned corn (as well as peas), and it introduced the famous Niblets line in 1929, which is still sold today. The company changed its name to Green Giant in 1950, and the jolly giant we all know, and possibly love, made his television debut in 1961.

Today, the corn Green Giant sells is processed in Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest, and the flavors of its canned veggies are reminiscent of Green Giant's roots. "The sweet corn has a very authentic Midwestern taste to it," Zoeller noted. Though she admitted that the kernels were a little petite, it didn't affect her overall enjoyment of the product. "The texture has the mixture of softness and sturdiness that you want, and the flavor is substantial," she explained.