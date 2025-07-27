How To Char Hot Dogs To Perfection Without A Grill
Hot dogs are the ultimate no-fuss food. Whether you're feeding a crowd, having a late night snack, or making homemade pigs in a blanket, they never disappoint. There's no denying that grilling them is one of the best ways to cook hot dogs, but if you want a similar charred and smoky flavor and don't own a grill, we have some good news. You can broil them instead. Since a broiler uses high heat, the hotdogs will come out caramelized and slightly charred while maintaining a juicy interior — just like they do on the grill.
To broil the hot dogs, pop them on a foil-lined baking sheet onto the top rack of the oven, directly under the preheated broiler. The sausages will need around 4 minutes with a few occasional turns until perfectly browned. There's no need to boil them first (this can actually make them soggy), but take the time to make a few small cuts into each sausage before broiling, so that they don't burst open.
Tips when broiling hot dogs
Preheating the boiler is crucial to success, as this will allow it to cook the hot dogs intensely enough for a nice char. (If your oven is electric, keeping the door open might be the way to go since electric ovens tend to turn off and on automatically when the door is closed, which isn't ideal for broiling.) When broiling the hot dogs, keep a close eye on them at all times — broilers work very fast, and these sausages can go from charred to burnt in the blink of an eye.
If you like your hot dog buns toasted, you can also pop them under the broiler for the last minute or so for a perfectly crisp finish. For the best texture, don't overcrowd the hot dogs — this will steam them instead of charring. Safety wise, it's also important to use broiler-safe cookware. Avoid parchment paper, as its lower heat resistance can cause it to catch fire under the intense heat. So, the next time you're craving charred and smoky hot dogs, skip the grill and turn on the broiler.