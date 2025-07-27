How To Char Hot Dogs To Perfection Without A Grill

Hot dogs are the ultimate no-fuss food. Whether you're feeding a crowd, having a late night snack, or making homemade pigs in a blanket, they never disappoint. There's no denying that grilling them is one of the best ways to cook hot dogs, but if you want a similar charred and smoky flavor and don't own a grill, we have some good news. You can broil them instead. Since a broiler uses high heat, the hotdogs will come out caramelized and slightly charred while maintaining a juicy interior — just like they do on the grill.

To broil the hot dogs, pop them on a foil-lined baking sheet onto the top rack of the oven, directly under the preheated broiler. The sausages will need around 4 minutes with a few occasional turns until perfectly browned. There's no need to boil them first (this can actually make them soggy), but take the time to make a few small cuts into each sausage before broiling, so that they don't burst open.