How To Grab Your Favorite Buc-Ee's Snacks Online

As someone who previously lived in Texas, I know firsthand the magical — and slightly overwhelming — feeling of entering a Buc-ee's. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is a quintessential southern rest-stop convenience store with a reputation of being clean, enchanting, and having just about anything you could possibly think of in stock. Whether you're hungry or not, it's impossible to enter a Buc-ee's and not stock up on almost everything in sight. It's truly unfortunate you can only find Buc-ee's in a few states, but luckily there are still ways to grab your favorite Buc-ee's snacks online. While the official Buc-ee's chain does not have an online store, several third-party websites like Walmart and Amazon actually resell Buc-ee's snacks and merchandise.

Chances are you won't be able to find Buc-ee's legendary brisket online, but common Buc-ee's goods resold online include barbecue sauces, spices, candies, beef jerky, and of course the ever-tantalizing Beaver Nuggets. Satiating this desire comes at a price — literally. Online resellers typically jack up the price of each Buc-ee's snack from what it would sell for in person. It's hard to justify paying $17.95 for beef jerky, but when you see the trademark beaver on the bag, you'll have to find a way.