The Bubbly Addition That Makes Homemade Gluten-Free Bread So Much Better

When folks buy store-bought gluten-free bread, they're hoping to come home with a loaf that has an appealing crumb and chewy texture. Making it at home is challenging because the components used to create that effect in regular bread aren't present. That means every ingredient used needs all the help it can get.

Villa drove that point home by explaining how she gives her gluten-free bread that extra attention. "Start with very cold carbonated water for sturdier bubbles," she said. "Sift and resift all the flours together to aerate as much as possible and gently mix and fold wet into dry (do not overmix and deflate the bubbles)." When kneading regular bread dough, it can usually withstand a little overmixing, but gluten-free bread is a different beast. If you pop the bubbles intended to make it light and airy, all you did was add some extra moisture to the dough without any additional benefit.

Even if your carbonated water retains its bubbly composition, the bulk of the loaf is given its structure from the flour in the mix. It deserves just as much consideration, if not more, than your secret ingredient does. "Sifting and resifting of the flours is crucial for obtaining lightness," Villa continued. "Acids, sugar, leavening agents like baking powder and eggs contribute to lightness and moisture." Every ingredient used in gluten-free bread dough plays a role in the overall texture. If they aren't all treated with care, you may end up with a brick-like loaf.