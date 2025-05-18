For The Best Store-Bought Gluten-Free Bread, Head To Walmart
If there's anything our ranking of 11 gluten-free store-bought bread breads taught us, it's that some slices can be unappealingly chewy and dense, while the best ones provide the most satisfying eating experiences. Our favorite in the taste test also caught us off guard: Sam's Choice Gluten-Free White Bread. Sam's Choice is Walmart's house brand of goods, and knowing how hit-or-miss store brands can be, this one ended up being a pleasant surprise.
Sam's Choice Gluten-Free White Bread is made with many of the same ingredients that make many gluten-free snacks taste better, like brown rice flour, tapioca starch, whole grain sorghum flour, and some processed ingredients like calcium propionate (which is a mold inhibitor), and that combination also proved a winner for this bread. It's soft, moist, doesn't dissolve when it's chewed (which is an issue many have with gluten-free products, including myself), and also doesn't have an aftertaste to it.
All-in-all, it's just a great gluten-free white bread alternative that's worth exploring, if you're avoiding gluten for any particular reason. Our taste tester even noted that "the bread looked like something from a nearby bakery," which isn't something you hear often about a store-bought brand, either.
Sam's Choice Gluten-Free White Bread passed a key performance test
A plain sandwich made with slices straight from the bag is one thing, but our taste tester put the Sam's Choice Gluten-Free White Bread to the ultimate comfort food challenge: They made a grilled cheese sandwich with it. And the bread performed perfectly; it toasted well and retained a good flavor, which means it's not just a one-trick pony. Though a grilled cheese sandwich can seem deceptively simple (there are a few secrets to a top-notch grilled cheese), it's the way the two ingredients interact that make the end result such a special end product.
Sam's Choice Gluten-Free White Bread isn't entirely cheap — our taster paid $6.74 for it, but that was for an 18 oz. package, which is over a full pound of bread. It is admittedly one of the most expensive products on the list, tied with another Sam's Choice gluten-free bread for the priciest, which might be off-putting for value shoppers. That being said, sometimes you do have to shell out a little bit extra for the good stuff, and we found that Sam's Choice Gluten-Free White Bread came in first place for a reason.