You've probably had French toast before. It's a sweet, hearty breakfast far more satisfying than stale bread soaked in milk has any right to be. If you're a little more adventurous (or if you live near a good Jewish bakery), you might have had French toast made with challah bread. But have you tried bostock? It's kind of like French toast, but it uses syrup instead of milk and calls for some nutty, buttery toppings. It's just as rich and delicious as that sounds. (And unlike French toast, it was actually invented in France.)

If you've had challah French toast, you have a pretty good idea of what bostock tastes like. Both challah and brioche are enriched breads, which means they have eggs and some kind of fat mixed into their dough. (Brioche is usually made with butter, while challah is made with kosher oil.) To make the base for bostock, simply toast the bread and brush it with an almond syrup. You could also use it to make regular French toast — it's our second-favorite way to elevate the dish, trailing only King's Hawaiian.