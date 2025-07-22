The Trick To Cooking Up Meatloaf Without Any Eggs
For most meatloaf recipes, eggs are a vital ingredient due to their ability to bind together the other ingredients and give the dish its ideal texture; leaving you out of luck if you're on an egg-free diet, right? Not so fast. Similar to how you can swap out other ingredients in meatloaf (like using turkey and bacon rather than ground beef for the dish), substituting eggs with a different ingredient is merely a matter of knowledge. We spoke with classically trained chef and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jessica Swift Harrell, who told us three great egg replacements to help keep meatloaf intact and delicious.
If you're looking for a dairy-free alternative, Harrell recommends using flax eggs (a two-ingredient recipe you can whip up at home) to get the job done. "A classic plant-based binder," Harrell told The Takeout. "Combine 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of water, whisk, and chill for 10 to 15 minutes until it gels. This mimics the binding power of an egg while adding a subtle nutty note." This strategy is also recommended by Guy Fieri, who famously dislikes eggs.
Other ways to make eggless meatloaf
Another way to make meatloaf without eggs is by using a panade. A panade is theoretically any starch and liquid mixed together, but Harrell said there's one style of the mixture that works the best. "It's a French technique that adds tenderness and moisture," the chef explained. "Soak breadcrumbs or quick oats in warm milk until soft, then fold into your mixture ... It's a great way to sneak in some extra fiber." With this in mind, you can also substitute cow's milk with oat or soy milk to keep the meatloaf dairy-free while still reaping the taste and nutritional benefits of the panade.
However, if you don't mind using dairy in the meatloaf and want to give the dish a richer flavor than ever before, the best method is to add Greek yogurt and Parmesan cheese to the mix. "Use ¼ cup of plain Greek yogurt mixed with 1 teaspoon of grated Parmesan per egg," Harrell advised. "It's creamy, savory, and gives the meatloaf a satisfying umami boost." Harrell also noted that this substitution gives your meatloaf a boost in protein, making it an all-around great option.