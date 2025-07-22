The Trick To Cooking Up Meatloaf Without Any Eggs

For most meatloaf recipes, eggs are a vital ingredient due to their ability to bind together the other ingredients and give the dish its ideal texture; leaving you out of luck if you're on an egg-free diet, right? Not so fast. Similar to how you can swap out other ingredients in meatloaf (like using turkey and bacon rather than ground beef for the dish), substituting eggs with a different ingredient is merely a matter of knowledge. We spoke with classically trained chef and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jessica Swift Harrell, who told us three great egg replacements to help keep meatloaf intact and delicious.

If you're looking for a dairy-free alternative, Harrell recommends using flax eggs (a two-ingredient recipe you can whip up at home) to get the job done. "A classic plant-based binder," Harrell told The Takeout. "Combine 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of water, whisk, and chill for 10 to 15 minutes until it gels. This mimics the binding power of an egg while adding a subtle nutty note." This strategy is also recommended by Guy Fieri, who famously dislikes eggs.