Review: Taco Bell's Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce Hits The Sweet Spot

While I usually focus on any food item's appearance first, I was overcome by the aroma of the Sweet Chipotle BBQ sauce as soon as I popped off the lid. It had a very welcoming, richly sweet smell. Leaning in for a closer whiff, I was wooed even more by its sweet nature, although there didn't seem to be any essence of spice. I next gave the sauce the eye test. It was a typical burgundy red hue of any BBQ you've tried before, with thin flecks strewn about. Some of those flecks were orange and brown seasonings, while others looked like red onion bits entrenched in the sauce. Its consistency was thick and gooey. Not super slow-flowing, but not one that will quickly pour out of the cup.

Before trying it with any food, I wanted to try the sauce on its own. With no spoons available, I stuck a fork into it. It glommed onto the tines, and as it entered my mouth, the sugary aspects of the sauce immediately made their mark and were quickly followed by a boost of the moderate spice it contained. It was more a cooling spice than one that engulfed the mouth, and I was thankful it contained a small flame.

Further tastes confirmed more of the same — a really nice tangy BBQ sauce, with notes of vinegar, garlic, and onion that brought higher notes of sweetness, and leveled off with an appropriate dash of spice to the mix. After a several forkfuls, the gums of my mouth were left with a lingering cooling sensation, as if Taco Bell fashioned its own menthol.