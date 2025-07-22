Elevate Boring Tuna Salad With This Zesty And Herbaceous Middle Eastern Spice Blend

Tuna salad is a go-to meal for all the right reasons — it's quick, nutritious, easy to prepare, and super versatile. There are plenty of ingredients you can add to tuna salad for a little crunch or a boost of flavor. But if you're out of ideas and want to try something new, there's one spice blend that will take your tuna salad to another level: za'atar. This Middle Eastern spice mix usually consists of herbs, sumac, salt, and toasted sesame seeds, though the exact blend varies from country to country. In Palestine, for example, the main dried herb is typically wild thyme, whereas in Syria, za'atar might include oregano and marjoram.

If you've tried it before, you'll know that za'atar is an exciting combination of herby, nutty, and tangy flavors, which will brighten up your tuna salad perfectly. The citrusy kick from the sumac helps cut through the richness of tuna and any creamy ingredients like mayonnaise. Plus, za'atar is an easy way to add a little textural contrast to your salad, thanks to the crunchy sesame seeds. Mix in a couple tablespoons of za'atar per can of tuna, and you've just given this classic dish a unique twist.