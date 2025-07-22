Elevate Boring Tuna Salad With This Zesty And Herbaceous Middle Eastern Spice Blend
Tuna salad is a go-to meal for all the right reasons — it's quick, nutritious, easy to prepare, and super versatile. There are plenty of ingredients you can add to tuna salad for a little crunch or a boost of flavor. But if you're out of ideas and want to try something new, there's one spice blend that will take your tuna salad to another level: za'atar. This Middle Eastern spice mix usually consists of herbs, sumac, salt, and toasted sesame seeds, though the exact blend varies from country to country. In Palestine, for example, the main dried herb is typically wild thyme, whereas in Syria, za'atar might include oregano and marjoram.
If you've tried it before, you'll know that za'atar is an exciting combination of herby, nutty, and tangy flavors, which will brighten up your tuna salad perfectly. The citrusy kick from the sumac helps cut through the richness of tuna and any creamy ingredients like mayonnaise. Plus, za'atar is an easy way to add a little textural contrast to your salad, thanks to the crunchy sesame seeds. Mix in a couple tablespoons of za'atar per can of tuna, and you've just given this classic dish a unique twist.
Ingredients that pair well with za'atar tuna salad
For a winning tuna salad, there are a few ingredients that pair beautifully with za'atar. Diced cucumbers or chopped tomatoes are great vegetables to add. Cucumber adds a layer of refreshing flavor that balances out the richness of tuna and the earthiness of za'atar. Tomatoes, on the other hand, bring a natural sweetness and subtle acidity that enhance za'atar's citrusy notes. Fresh herbs, such as parsley or dill, are wonderful additions, as they further enhance the herby notes from this spice blend and give the tuna salad an even more vibrant flavor.
Greek yogurt is also the perfect match for za'atar because its tanginess and creaminess work well with this spice. You can actually swap mayo out for the yogurt since it has the perfect texture for binding your tuna salad together. If you'd like to double down on the Middle Eastern flavors, chickpeas are a great addition. They complement the nuttiness from the za'atar and bring a more satisfying bite. And lastly, for umami flavor, add capers to tuna salad – their bursts of tanginess work perfectly in this dish. With the addition of za'atar and the right complementary ingredients, your tuna salad will be anything but boring.