This Trend Is Transforming Wedding Food Culture For The Better
Whether you're attending a wedding as a family obligation, tagging along as someone's plus one, part of the wedding party, or, heck, even crashing a wedding, we've all had the same thought: "I hope the food is good." But sadly, the catering at weddings often ends up being, well, blah, and the couple getting married is probably thinking the same, considering they paid for everyone's lackluster meal!
Enter the new trend in wedding food: late-night bites. After the dance floor opens up and the drinks start flowing, the wedding dinner quickly wears off, and suddenly everyone is ready to refuel with a midnight (or near midnight) snack. Not just any snack will do; we're talking down-to-earth eats that everyone can get behind: food trucks, pizza delivery, hamburgers from the top burger chain in the U.S., or creative food stands themed around the newlyweds' love story, like a taco bar in a nod to their first date at a Mexican restaurant.
Adding a late-night bite to the evening's festivities is another way for the newly married couple to show their thanks, and it gives guests a more memorable experience of the night. It can also cloud out a disappointing wedding dinner, especially since food tastes better when you've had a little booze. And importantly, when something substantial is served, folks won't be drinking alcohol late into the night on an empty stomach.
Late-night bites don't have to break the wedding budget
If you're planning a wedding, you might be wondering if it's worth tacking on more expenses. Believe it or not, late-night bites can actually fit into the couple's budget with just a few trade-offs. During cocktail hour, consider limiting the number of appetizers served to just two or three flavorful, high-quality dishes, making sure to follow the advice of chefs and skip these appetizers.
Trimming down the number of courses served at the wedding dinner can also save money. Moreover, opting for a buffet-style meal tends to be even more cost-effective than plated wedding dinners. Additionally, avoiding a full open bar and letting guests cover the cost of their own drinks can save a serious amount of dough to put toward fun evening snacks. The type of late-night bite chosen can also have cost differences, but remember, not everyone on the guest list will partake, as some folks won't be hungry and others may not stay at the wedding until the very end.
Late-night bites at weddings are a unique and delightful addition to the celebration, and their popularity continues to grow. Many married couples and wedding guests feel the experience of snacking on late-night bites is well worth it, provided that the dinner wasn't overly heavy, the timing made sense, and, of course, the snacks were tasty.