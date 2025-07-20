The Unexpected Number Of People Who Might Touch Your Food At A Restaurant

One thing most folks don't like to think about as they're served an exquisite looking plate of food is that other people's hands have been all over it. The more staff members you envision touching your cuisine, the worse the notion becomes. Still, before that anxiety puts you off dining out for good, the owner and executive chef at R HOUSE in Miami, Rocco Carulli, had some things to say that should put you at ease. He has intimate knowledge of just how many individuals might be touching your food before you see it. Truth be told, it's less than an anxious mind would imagine.

Every restaurant operates differently, but there shouldn't be many people putting their hands on your meal. "Ideally, the chef, the expo, and your runner or server," Carulli told The Takeout. "And even then, with tongs, gloves, or the power of telekinesis." I'm curious where he found superheroes with telekinetic abilities to work at his restaurant, but his point is nevertheless valid. It's worth noting that not all chefs wear gloves when cooking (which isn't necessarily a bad thing). Gloves or no, any professional kitchen worth its salt trains staff members to prioritize having clean hands and utensils to handle food.

From a quality control standpoint, it doesn't behoove a restaurant to have more staff than necessary touching your food. The chef prepares it, the expo gives it a double-check for quality while putting the final touches on the dish, then someone carries it to your table -– that's it. "If more hands than that are involved, someone's breaking protocol," Carulli said. "It's a kitchen, not a conga line."