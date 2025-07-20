How To Tell When Shrimp Is Done Cooking And Ready To Eat

Shrimp's popularity isn't surprising in the least — it's relatively affordable, high in protein, and super versatile to cook with. And once you know all the shrimp-buying secrets, it's easy to pick the tastiest crustaceans for just about any meal. But the one downside with this seafood? It's easy to overcook. Luckily, cookbook author and gourmet tour guide Roberta Muir shared how she knows when shrimp is perfectly cooked.

"Raw prawn flesh is translucent — once it's cooked, it turns opaque. As soon as that happens, you know it's cooked," she told The Takeout. Your shrimp should also change shape from a wide "U" to a firm "C" once they're ready to eat. It's even fine to undercook shrimp just slightly and let them rest until they come up to a safe temperature, which is 145 degrees Fahrenheit, but keep an eye on those visual cues! "You definitely don't want to leave it on the grill once it's opaque, or it will be overcooked," Muir warned. The moment you see that color and shape change, it's time to take them off the heat.