How To Get Free Food At Chick-Fil-A Over The Next 3 Weeks (Yes, You Read That Right)

Affordable food is terrific, but nothing beats free. Starting July 15 at Chick-fil-A, folks will have the chance to participate in Code Moo shenanigans on the chain's app and score some free eats without having to hack the Chick-fil-A menu. However, it might not be as easy as it seems. Customers will have to get in cahoots with the restaurant's revered cow mascots, Sarge, Carrots, and Daisy, as they infiltrate their fictitious adversary's Circus Burger Headquarters and attempt to put a stop to their plans.

Should you be witty enough to complete your mission, you'll be rewarded with a free treat in the form of a chocolate chunk cookie, 5-piece Chick-fil-A nuggets, or a medium order of the chain's iconic waffle fries. Every Tuesday through August 4, a new mission will be released, once again allowing folks to test their skills for more free bites. The entertaining adventures might be a bit too difficult for the youngsters, but not to worry, Chick-fil-A hasn't forgotten about the kiddos.