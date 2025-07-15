How To Get Free Food At Chick-Fil-A Over The Next 3 Weeks (Yes, You Read That Right)
Affordable food is terrific, but nothing beats free. Starting July 15 at Chick-fil-A, folks will have the chance to participate in Code Moo shenanigans on the chain's app and score some free eats without having to hack the Chick-fil-A menu. However, it might not be as easy as it seems. Customers will have to get in cahoots with the restaurant's revered cow mascots, Sarge, Carrots, and Daisy, as they infiltrate their fictitious adversary's Circus Burger Headquarters and attempt to put a stop to their plans.
Should you be witty enough to complete your mission, you'll be rewarded with a free treat in the form of a chocolate chunk cookie, 5-piece Chick-fil-A nuggets, or a medium order of the chain's iconic waffle fries. Every Tuesday through August 4, a new mission will be released, once again allowing folks to test their skills for more free bites. The entertaining adventures might be a bit too difficult for the youngsters, but not to worry, Chick-fil-A hasn't forgotten about the kiddos.
Chick-fil-A's cows have more summer fun in store
Children who want to get in on the cowtastic fun will be able to participate in adventures on the Chick-fil-A Play app, albeit without the carrot of a food reward motivating them to complete their mission. They will be treated to a four-minute-long animated short, "Udder Chaos," featuring the lovable trio of Chick-fil-A cows getting into mischief at Circus Burger Headquarters. If four minutes isn't enough entertainment, there will also be an exclusive podcast called "Cow Tales," releasing episodes less than 10 minutes long which will give folks an inside look into the lives of the adorable mascots.
The fun doesn't stop with free food and entertainment this summer at Chick-fil-A. The company is also selling merch such as Eat Mor Chikin pickleball sets and reversible bucket hats. Gear will be available for sale in restaurants while supplies last, but for those unfortunate souls who live in the only two states without a Chick-fil-A, the entire line of merchandise will be available online.