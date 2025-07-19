Gordon Ramsay's 3 Must-Have Knives For Home Chefs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of different knives on the market, and it's tempting to feel like you need to invest in a big collection to be a serious chef. Your kitchen truly does not need 16 different knives, though. You'd likely never touch most of them. With that in mind, you may be surprised by how many big-name chefs only have a small handful of knives they keep coming back to. Common wisdom is that (if you're serious about cooking) there are only five crucial knives you need in your kitchen.

For example, take Gordon Ramsay, the "MasterChef" and iconic TV personality (he's much nicer in person). According to MasterClass, Ramsay only includes three different knives on his list of essential kitchen supplies: a boning knife, a paring knife, and a serrated bread knife. (A sharpening steel is also on that list to keep the knives from turning blunt, but the lifespan of a knife depends on its model alongside its upkeep.) You stick to those three, plus a general chef's knife and you should be in good shape.