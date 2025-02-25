Gordon Ramsay's Easy Tip For Cutting Bell Peppers Mess-Free
Some vegetables are more challenging to cut than others, and unfortunately, this can deter people from even buying them. For produce with seeds suspended inside, like bell peppers, their irregular shape makes them tricky to chop, and the hundreds of tiny seeds attached to the stem can easily spread all over the kitchen if not sliced strategically. Fortunately, the renowned chef Gordon Ramsay shared a mess-free technique for cutting bell peppers on his Facebook page. Once you try it, you might become obsessed with buying bell peppers because of how satisfying it is to cut them.
First and foremost, ensure your bell pepper is thoroughly washed and has a smooth surface. A few wrinkles are acceptable, but excessive wrinkles may hinder a precise cut. Next, lay the bell pepper on its side and trim off as much of the stem as possible, aiming for it to be nearly flush with the bell pepper. Then, place the bell pepper's now flat stem surface upside down on your cutting board, steadying upright bottom of the bell pepper with one hand as you hold your knife in your dominant hand. Begin slicing the bell pepper into four equal, almost rectangular sections, cutting until only a small portion of the bottom remains, while the bud of the stem retains all its seeds intact, versus scattered everywhere. Now, with each of the four sections, slice them into strips or small dices one section at a time.
A mess-free technique for more than just bell peppers
Of course the reality cooking show judge, Gordon Ramsay, makes cutting a bell pepper mess-free seem like a breeze — he even peels boiled eggs better than everyone else! However, you can too with the help of a few supporting kitchen tools. As Ramsey often says on "MasterChef", "let's get that right." You'll first want to make sure you have a clean, sharp knife you're using and also know how to properly hold, unlike Kendall Jenner's knife skills. This makes all the difference in chopping anything, not just bell peppers. Depending on how big your bell pepper is, you can use a sharp paring knife for mini peppers and a sharp chef's or santoku knife for larger peppers. Then, make sure you have clear, clean and sturdy cutting board or surface you're using.
Gordon Ramsay's mess-free cutting technique for bell peppers can now be your new party trick as this technique can also be applied to almost any type of produce with many seeds suspended inside that require or are desired to be removed, such as various peppers, cucumbers, apples or pears. On the other hand, slicing tomatoes perfectly like a professional requires a different mess-free technique!