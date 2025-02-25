Gordon Ramsay's Easy Tip For Cutting Bell Peppers Mess-Free

Some vegetables are more challenging to cut than others, and unfortunately, this can deter people from even buying them. For produce with seeds suspended inside, like bell peppers, their irregular shape makes them tricky to chop, and the hundreds of tiny seeds attached to the stem can easily spread all over the kitchen if not sliced strategically. Fortunately, the renowned chef Gordon Ramsay shared a mess-free technique for cutting bell peppers on his Facebook page. Once you try it, you might become obsessed with buying bell peppers because of how satisfying it is to cut them.

First and foremost, ensure your bell pepper is thoroughly washed and has a smooth surface. A few wrinkles are acceptable, but excessive wrinkles may hinder a precise cut. Next, lay the bell pepper on its side and trim off as much of the stem as possible, aiming for it to be nearly flush with the bell pepper. Then, place the bell pepper's now flat stem surface upside down on your cutting board, steadying upright bottom of the bell pepper with one hand as you hold your knife in your dominant hand. Begin slicing the bell pepper into four equal, almost rectangular sections, cutting until only a small portion of the bottom remains, while the bud of the stem retains all its seeds intact, versus scattered everywhere. Now, with each of the four sections, slice them into strips or small dices one section at a time.