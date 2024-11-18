Gordon Ramsay Even Peels Boiled Eggs Better Than Everyone Else

Gordon Ramsay is one of the world's most preeminent celebrity chefs and restaurateurs. With dozens of restaurants and career Michelin stars to his name, Ramsay has also hosted a range of successful cooking shows in the past 20 years, from the high-pressure reality competition series "Hell's Kitchen" to the friendlier and more food-focused cooking show "The F Word."

In addition to his restaurants and TV shows, Ramsay is also highly active on social media, reacting to other users' delicious or bizarre food videos, as well as sharing recipes and quick tips of his own. One repeat subject of Ramsay's kitchen hacks is eggs.

Eggs are versatile ingredients that can be cooked almost any way imaginable. For Gordon Ramsay, one of his best-known kitchen hacks is his unique method for scrambling eggs, but the famous chef also has a useful if somewhat unintuitive tip for perfectly peeling boiled eggs: Crack the shell before soaking them.