Gordon Ramsay Even Peels Boiled Eggs Better Than Everyone Else
Gordon Ramsay is one of the world's most preeminent celebrity chefs and restaurateurs. With dozens of restaurants and career Michelin stars to his name, Ramsay has also hosted a range of successful cooking shows in the past 20 years, from the high-pressure reality competition series "Hell's Kitchen" to the friendlier and more food-focused cooking show "The F Word."
In addition to his restaurants and TV shows, Ramsay is also highly active on social media, reacting to other users' delicious or bizarre food videos, as well as sharing recipes and quick tips of his own. One repeat subject of Ramsay's kitchen hacks is eggs.
Eggs are versatile ingredients that can be cooked almost any way imaginable. For Gordon Ramsay, one of his best-known kitchen hacks is his unique method for scrambling eggs, but the famous chef also has a useful if somewhat unintuitive tip for perfectly peeling boiled eggs: Crack the shell before soaking them.
For an easy peel, gently crack boiled eggs and soak in cold water
While making Scotch eggs in a YouTube video, Ramsay revealed a quick and easy hack to peel boiled eggs. After boiling appropriately, drain the hot water and run them under cold water in a pan. Cooling the eggs quickly is important to keep the yolks from turning an unappetizing gray.
Ramsay advises tapping the eggs on the side of the pan to crack the shell and then placing them back in the cold water. The cracks in the shell allow water to seep underneath, helping loosen the shell from both sides rather than just the outside, making for an easier time peeling the egg.
Peeling a boiled egg can be a frustrating task, and leftover bits of shell can elude even the most discerning chef's eye — but will certainly be noticed by whoever is eating the meal. Use Ramsay's technique for the perfectly peeled egg not just for a snack on its own but in any recipe that calls for a hard-boiled egg.