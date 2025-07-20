Giada De Laurentiis' Tips For Making Pasta Sauce Stick To Noodles Like A Pro

Pasta is a comfort food that always hits the spot, whether you're enjoying it with carbonara, bolognese, or classic Alfredo sauce. Not only is it quick to make, but it's also super simple once you master a few essential pasta cooking hacks. However, one common frustration with pasta dishes is when the sauce pools at the bottom instead of sticking to your noodles. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis has a few expert tips to ensure every bite of pasta is perfectly coated.

Her first tip may be a controversial one: Don't add any oil to your boiling pasta water. You might have been taught that the oil will prevent the pasta from sticking together, but doing this has the potential to ruin your pasta dish every time. De Laurentiis explains that it essentially creates a slippery coating on your pasta, making it impossible for your sauce to adhere properly. If you're worried your pasta will stick together without the oil, stir it often while cooking. Using plenty of water to boil it and a large pot also helps.