Look No Further Than Your Pantry To Clean Up Bacon Grease

Nothing beats the smell of bacon cooking in the morning — or any time of day, really. After taking the time to prepare a lovely breakfast and minimizing the amount of bacon grease splatters, don't ruin things by dumping your bacon grease down the drain. Seriously, the grease will turn solid and clog your drain. Avoid the plumber bill and make clean up easy by grabbing some handy dandy baking soda.

Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda onto the bacon grease in the pan and let it sit for a few minutes. Eventually, what you'll end up with is a paste-like substance in the pan which you can scrape into a container to let cool before you throw it in the trash. Since it's destined for the bin, scraping the paste into tinfoil can be a good option. Just let it cool and then crumple and toss.

This method works because when baking soda is heated up (like when it's busy absorbing bacon grease) it releases carbon dioxide instead of oxygen. Carbon dioxide is already in a fully oxidized state and won't result in a fire as it isn't chemically combustible. This method can be used to clean up bacon grease that's spilled over as well. You can use this trick whenever you cook bacon if you want to, but there's so much more that you can do with leftover bacon grease.