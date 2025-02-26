Prevent Annoying Bacon Grease Splatters With An Easy Addition
Bacon is a cured meat that's made its way into so many dishes be it salads, sandwiches, or appetizers. And of course, bacon is a key player in the classic American breakfast. Its smoky, salty flavors and crispy texture are irresistible, and even the cooking smell alone is drool-worthy. But all great things come at a cost, and in this case it comes in the form of grease splatters on your stovetop and backsplash. While cooking bacon in the oven is a possibility, pan frying will give you quicker and crispier results for a smaller batch. And it is possible to do it splatter-free — you just need to add a little water to the pan.
This might sound counterintuitive, since water is known to make hot oil splatter – but the key is to add it at the beginning of the cooking process. It's best to start with a cold pan when cooking bacon, so add the water and strips of meat before you turn up the heat. You only need to add enough water to thinly coat the bottom of the pan (no more than ¼ cup) and add your bacon, then bring it up to a medium heat.
The water will essentially help the bacon fat render, meaning that by the time the liquid cooks off, there will be minimal fat left to splatter. As an added bonus, the water trick also stops the bacon from burning. Plus, it will also reduce the bacon's sometimes slightly overpowering saltiness, making for a tastier bite.
How to achieve the best pan fried bacon using water
When adding in your water, don't overdo it — you only need a small amount, and depending on the size of your pan, a tablespoon or two may be ample. While it is possible to use more water to completely cover the meat in the pan, it will take significantly longer to cook. You also want to avoid overcrowding your pan, and only place enough for one single layer. If you have too much bacon cooking at once, it won't cook evenly, and you'll end up with a mix of overcooked and undercooked pieces. Feel free to cut the bacon so that you can comfortably fit more in the pan.
Once the water has evaporated and the bacon is crisping up, flip it so the other side can become crisp, and to prevent the strips burning. Use tongs rather than a fork to flip the bacon spatter-free. Sticking to medium heat will also help you avoid burnt territory, which can often lead to more splattering.
The pan you use is also important; a cast iron skillet or a wide frying pan are both good options. If you're cooking a few batches, make sure to remove the bacon grease (save it for later, it's liquid gold), and let the pan cool completely before adding the next round of water and bacon. Of course, if you're cooking for a larger family or crowd, the oven method may be more convenient — but either way, your kitchen will be splatter-free.