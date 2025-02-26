Prevent Annoying Bacon Grease Splatters With An Easy Addition

Bacon is a cured meat that's made its way into so many dishes be it salads, sandwiches, or appetizers. And of course, bacon is a key player in the classic American breakfast. Its smoky, salty flavors and crispy texture are irresistible, and even the cooking smell alone is drool-worthy. But all great things come at a cost, and in this case it comes in the form of grease splatters on your stovetop and backsplash. While cooking bacon in the oven is a possibility, pan frying will give you quicker and crispier results for a smaller batch. And it is possible to do it splatter-free — you just need to add a little water to the pan.

This might sound counterintuitive, since water is known to make hot oil splatter – but the key is to add it at the beginning of the cooking process. It's best to start with a cold pan when cooking bacon, so add the water and strips of meat before you turn up the heat. You only need to add enough water to thinly coat the bottom of the pan (no more than ¼ cup) and add your bacon, then bring it up to a medium heat.

The water will essentially help the bacon fat render, meaning that by the time the liquid cooks off, there will be minimal fat left to splatter. As an added bonus, the water trick also stops the bacon from burning. Plus, it will also reduce the bacon's sometimes slightly overpowering saltiness, making for a tastier bite.