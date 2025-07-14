Cinnabon's Latest Treats Are For Reese's Lovers
When summer rolls around, we all know we can count on barbecue-centric limited-time offers coming to town (like Burger King's latest BBQ Whoppers), but summertime fare isn't reserved for savory food alone. The sweet tooth doesn't take seasons off. Thankfully, Cinnabon has come to the rescue to satisfy all those confectionery cravings; and what's more, it isn't doing it alone.
In a new collaboration with Reese's, Cinnabon has released two sweet treats that are sure to entice candy lovers everywhere. The first use of one of last year's most popular Halloween candies comes in the form of Reese's Pieces crowning a Cinnabon Classic Roll or Center of the Roll after it's been drizzled in chocolate sauce. The second, for folks more captivated with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, features the same two choices of rolls topped with caramel and chunks of the candy as a chocolate peanut butter garnish. Chowing down on peanut butter snacks can be thirsty work. As luck would have it, Cinnabon has folks covered with one more menu addition up its sleeve which makes for a terrific way to wash those treats down.
Cinnabon is utilizing Reese's for a new Chillatta
Anyone having trouble deciding between a cinnamon roll topped with Reese's Pieces or the classic peanut butter cups might want to look to the beverage section of Cinnabon's menu to get the best of both worlds. The chain's beloved Chillatta lineup now welcomes a creamy, frozen sibling with bits of peanut butter cups mixed into the drink. It then receives a generous helping of whipped cream with Reese's Pieces sprinkled on top as a chef's kiss to a beverage perfect for beating the heat.
If any of the latest tasty treats from Cinnabon are making your mouth water, there's no better time than the present to satisfy your taste buds' desires. Both the cinnamon roll options and the contemporary take on Chillattas are out now. Sadly, these new collaborative menu items are only available while supplies last. Just like so many of the Reese's candies which have been discontinued over the years, these treats will be gone before you know it so nab one now while you can.