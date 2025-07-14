Cinnabon's Latest Treats Are For Reese's Lovers

When summer rolls around, we all know we can count on barbecue-centric limited-time offers coming to town (like Burger King's latest BBQ Whoppers), but summertime fare isn't reserved for savory food alone. The sweet tooth doesn't take seasons off. Thankfully, Cinnabon has come to the rescue to satisfy all those confectionery cravings; and what's more, it isn't doing it alone.

In a new collaboration with Reese's, Cinnabon has released two sweet treats that are sure to entice candy lovers everywhere. The first use of one of last year's most popular Halloween candies comes in the form of Reese's Pieces crowning a Cinnabon Classic Roll or Center of the Roll after it's been drizzled in chocolate sauce. The second, for folks more captivated with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, features the same two choices of rolls topped with caramel and chunks of the candy as a chocolate peanut butter garnish. Chowing down on peanut butter snacks can be thirsty work. As luck would have it, Cinnabon has folks covered with one more menu addition up its sleeve which makes for a terrific way to wash those treats down.