Why You're Probably Pronouncing Bologna Wrong

The famous Oscar Mayer ad claimed it had a first name. The word can also be used as another term for "nonsense." And, whether you like it cold on a grown-up deli sandwich, smoked as a burger topping for your next cookout, or fried with eggs, bologna is a lunchmeat staple that's been beloved by Americans for decades. But have you been pronouncing it wrong all these years? To clear things up (or possibly shock you): Bologna (pronounced buh-LONE-ya) is a city in Italy, and the beloved deli item takes its name from that city.

But, however you pronounce it, where did it get its name from? And should you be spelling it "bologna" or "baloney"? How did a simple, snackable sausage cause so much confusion?

North American bologna is derived from Italian mortadella sausage, which the city of Bologna is famous for. There are key differences between bologna and mortadella, though, most notably that bologna doesn't need to be made from pork, while mortadella always does. In fact, Hebrew National makes a kosher, all-beef bologna that's nearly as beloved as the brand's famous hot dogs. Beyond that, American bologna shares a culinary history with German-style sausages as well as the Italian treat that gave it a name, and its flavor profile and the seasonings traditionally used to make it reflect that.