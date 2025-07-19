Why You're Probably Pronouncing Bologna Wrong
The famous Oscar Mayer ad claimed it had a first name. The word can also be used as another term for "nonsense." And, whether you like it cold on a grown-up deli sandwich, smoked as a burger topping for your next cookout, or fried with eggs, bologna is a lunchmeat staple that's been beloved by Americans for decades. But have you been pronouncing it wrong all these years? To clear things up (or possibly shock you): Bologna (pronounced buh-LONE-ya) is a city in Italy, and the beloved deli item takes its name from that city.
But, however you pronounce it, where did it get its name from? And should you be spelling it "bologna" or "baloney"? How did a simple, snackable sausage cause so much confusion?
North American bologna is derived from Italian mortadella sausage, which the city of Bologna is famous for. There are key differences between bologna and mortadella, though, most notably that bologna doesn't need to be made from pork, while mortadella always does. In fact, Hebrew National makes a kosher, all-beef bologna that's nearly as beloved as the brand's famous hot dogs. Beyond that, American bologna shares a culinary history with German-style sausages as well as the Italian treat that gave it a name, and its flavor profile and the seasonings traditionally used to make it reflect that.
How and why bologna became a bunch of baloney
There are a variety of possibilities as to how bologna came to be known as baloney. According to linguist Mark Liberman for the Huffington Post, one of the most likely is that the "y" sound at the end of bologna was exaggerated enough in American pronunciations that it became the dominant sound at the end of the word. While it's hard to point exactly to when this shift occurred, the famous Oscar Meyer jingle debuted in the 1970s, and by then, it was taken for granted that Americans would understand that "B-O-L-O-G-N-A" could be pronounced "baloney."
Liberman also notes that using "baloney" to mean "nonsense" or "lies" is an English-speaking innovation, and its roots are even more mysterious. There is some evidence that "baloney" as a term for something absurd comes from a form of slang called Polari, which has historically been used by the Romani people, and also became popular among theater workers in Britain in the early to mid twentieth century. In Polari slang, "balonie" means "rubbish," similar to how "baloney" is used today.
However you pronounce it, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it
However you pronounce it, and whether you spell it bologna or baloney, the most important part of this famous food is eating it! There are a wide variety of ways to enjoy bologna, although sandwiches are probably the most common. There are as many ways to upgrade your bologna sandwich as there are people who make them, although some popular variations include fried baloney with cheese and mustard, which is rapper Snoop Dogg's childhood favorite, or cold baloney with lettuce and tomato for a picnic-style lunch.
Not in the mood for a sandwich? There are other ways to enjoy your bologna for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack. Breakfast bologna can be a particular hit, with bologna omelettes pairing well with cheese, mushrooms, and a dab of hot sauce or ketchup on the side, if you like. For a nostalgic, comforting dinner, you can whip up a bologna casserole, or even try a cold bologna salad to spread on rolls or eat over lettuce. However you cook it, spell it, or say it, the ways to enjoy bologna are practically endless.