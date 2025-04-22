Bologna Is The Unexpected Topping You Need At Your Next Cookout

Bologna is a classic lunchmeat, a popular deli item mostly seen in between two slices of bread, perhaps with American cheese on top and a squirt of mustard. While its presence poses no surprise on a sandwich tray, it might surely raise some eyebrows if it showed up at a summer cookout. But, as it turns out, bologna may be the genius ingredient you never considered putting on a hot dog. And we can thank the great city of Baltimore for that.

Not nearly as reputable as the Chicago hot dog, a Baltimore dog contains a beef hot dog that is either wrapped in or topped with crispy bologna, plus mustard, onions, and relish. Don't bologna and a hot dog taste the same? Yes, actually they do, especially if you're using beef bologna, but who says that's a bad thing? Plus, anyone who's had a fried bologna sandwich knows the appeal of those caramelized, crispy edges once your bologna has been seared in fat. Now, imagine that on a hot dog, with sharp onion and tangy mustard to balance everything out. This is a hot dog style that's been enjoyed in the Baltimore area since the 1940s and has remained pretty regional since then. We think it's time to make it a trend. Of course, bologna doesn't just belong on your frankfurter, it can be a fantastic addition to several other cookout staples.