Bologna Is The Unexpected Topping You Need At Your Next Cookout
Bologna is a classic lunchmeat, a popular deli item mostly seen in between two slices of bread, perhaps with American cheese on top and a squirt of mustard. While its presence poses no surprise on a sandwich tray, it might surely raise some eyebrows if it showed up at a summer cookout. But, as it turns out, bologna may be the genius ingredient you never considered putting on a hot dog. And we can thank the great city of Baltimore for that.
Not nearly as reputable as the Chicago hot dog, a Baltimore dog contains a beef hot dog that is either wrapped in or topped with crispy bologna, plus mustard, onions, and relish. Don't bologna and a hot dog taste the same? Yes, actually they do, especially if you're using beef bologna, but who says that's a bad thing? Plus, anyone who's had a fried bologna sandwich knows the appeal of those caramelized, crispy edges once your bologna has been seared in fat. Now, imagine that on a hot dog, with sharp onion and tangy mustard to balance everything out. This is a hot dog style that's been enjoyed in the Baltimore area since the 1940s and has remained pretty regional since then. We think it's time to make it a trend. Of course, bologna doesn't just belong on your frankfurter, it can be a fantastic addition to several other cookout staples.
The surprising number of cookout dishes that bologna can improve
Adding bologna to your grilled hot dogs may inspire you to consider using the deli counter staple in other ways at your next cookout. Try wrapping your cream cheese-stuffed jalapeño poppers in bologna instead of bacon. The deli meat will blister and char on the grill, becoming smoky and full of flavor. You can also put thickly sliced, charred bologna right on top of your grilled burgers. And, if you can get your hands on a whole bologna roll, put it in your smoker. This is one way to seriously upgrade this deli meat. Cut it into chunks and drop some on your hot dog, or use it in place of salami for your Italian pasta salad. Instead of putting bacon in your potato salad, you could also stir in pieces of grilled bologna.
For an easy appetizer, grill or smoke thickly sliced bologna until the ends are crisp, and serve on a platter with toothpicks and a dish of barbecue sauce. You can also make a really tasty bologna salad and serve it as a dip with crackers or vegetables. You don't even have to cook the bologna in this case, simply blend a good quality bologna and serve with mayo, relish, hard-boiled eggs, some onion, and celery.