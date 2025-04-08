The Easy Way To Transform Bologna Into A Creamy Sandwich Topping

Bologna isn't everyone's first choice for a sandwich filling, and chopping the lunchmeat up finely and whipping it into bologna salad probably won't change many minds at first mention. However, this is one of those times that you have to trust the process.

Behind the typical lunch options of chicken, tuna, and egg salads, you might have come across the less popular, but arguably more delicious, ham salad made of finely chopped deli ham mixed with mayonnaise and seasonings. Well, you can treat bologna the same way to make a salad that is hearty, savory, and perfect for upgrading your bologna sandwich.

While you only need bologna and mayonnaise to make the most basic version of bologna salad, a few accessories like chopped onion, sweet pickle relish, hot sauce, and other flavorings will make sure you never think of bologna as bland or boring ever again. Instead of eating something expected, you can have a creamy, flavorful, and satisfying elevated bologna sandwich to switch up your lunch.