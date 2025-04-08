The Easy Way To Transform Bologna Into A Creamy Sandwich Topping
Bologna isn't everyone's first choice for a sandwich filling, and chopping the lunchmeat up finely and whipping it into bologna salad probably won't change many minds at first mention. However, this is one of those times that you have to trust the process.
Behind the typical lunch options of chicken, tuna, and egg salads, you might have come across the less popular, but arguably more delicious, ham salad made of finely chopped deli ham mixed with mayonnaise and seasonings. Well, you can treat bologna the same way to make a salad that is hearty, savory, and perfect for upgrading your bologna sandwich.
While you only need bologna and mayonnaise to make the most basic version of bologna salad, a few accessories like chopped onion, sweet pickle relish, hot sauce, and other flavorings will make sure you never think of bologna as bland or boring ever again. Instead of eating something expected, you can have a creamy, flavorful, and satisfying elevated bologna sandwich to switch up your lunch.
That's a load of bologna ... salad
Bologna salad is easy and versatile, with the flexibility to be as basic or as intensely flavored as you want. Start with a high-quality bologna brand. You could cut it up by hand, like with those TikTok viral chopped salad sandwiches, but a food processor is probably a better choice. It will come out smoother — make sure to pulse it so you don't take it too far and turn the bologna into a paste. If you have a meat grinder on hand, you can use that for a great midpoint of smoothness and texture.
The finely chopped bologna and a good amount of mayonnaise become the base of your salad, but you can definitely make it your own. Adding in some sweet pickle relish and a few hard-boiled eggs helps to give more bulk to the salad as well as a sweet and tangy flavor from the relish. Add some finely chopped white onion for added flavor, and consider some diced celery for more texture and freshness. Bologna can stand up to bold flavors too, so try adding some sriracha for a spicy kick or some barbecue seasonings for a rich, smoky taste — the options are veritably endless!