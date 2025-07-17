The Iconic Italian-American Food Melania Trump Loves To Eat

As First Lady of the United States and resident of The White House, Melania Trump can basically request whatever she wants to eat at any time of day when she's at home in Washington D.C. White House chefs have to follow some strange rules, but ultimately, they report directly to FLOTUS, so it's important to be at her and the President's culinary beck and call. Melania is known to enjoy smoothies in the morning and tries to eat seven servings of fruit every day, but one of her all time favorite foods is the chicken parmesan from Jean-Georges in New York.

Before husband Donald Trump's first presidential run, Melania gushed to New York magazine about the dish she liked to indulge in at the flagship restaurant of chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten which is located in Manhattan, the city she formerly called home. The restaurant opened in 1997 and has been awarded multiple Michelin stars. It's known for its opulence, inventive fusion dishes, prix-fixe menus, and very high prices. It doesn't appear that anything resembling chicken parmesan is on the current menu, but some internet sleuthing revealed that Jean-Georges' chicken parm was made with an organic chicken breast coated in whipped egg whites and a lot of parmesan cheese which was served with asparagus in a lemon butter sauce. Whether or not the First Lady ever requests something similar from the chefs at The White House, we don't know, but they would certainly be capable of doing so if she was ever feeling homesick for the flavors of New York.