Here's What First Lady Melania Trump Likes To Eat
To some extent, Melania Trump remains an enigma. On the surface, her elegance and European style seem impenetrable. But then glimpses of her quirky personality come through, and she looks surprisingly relatable, especially when it comes to food. Whether she's proudly sharing her daily smoothie secrets or her aversion to a popular coffee chain, the first lady is not afraid to let her real self — and preferences for certain food and drinks over others — show.
As you dig deep into interviews and articles written about her, you get the sense that the first lady lets you into her life, one tiny facet at a time. Through her personal social media posts, one is treated to snippets of what her life — and her diet – is like, and while her lifestyle may seem curated, it does reveal more about a woman who has always known what works best for her. Roles of mother, wife, and first lady involve a unique balance of indulgence and restraint. And perhaps that's the most impressive part of all: For someone always in the spotlight, Melania Trump lives by her own rules — and that includes the foods she likes to eat.
Melania Trump has to have a fixed number of fruits every day
When it comes to healthy eating, First Lady Melania Trump doesn't just dabble. Rather, she has been known to follow a consistent daily routine for years. Her commitment to fruit is often referred to in various interviews, including her own social media posts. It's said she aims for seven servings of fruits every single day.
While the first lady might prefer apples and peaches (the former rich in pectin, a type of fiber that supports vital gut health), fruits in general are an important source of antioxidants. From a nutrition standpoint, this is a simple and effective way to eat healthy.
Her mornings sometimes begin with a plate of sliced fresh pineapple and banana. She is also a big fan of berries, which can help to boost cognitive function. Raspberries, with their tiny seeds, are an amazing source of natural fiber, too. On more demanding days, Melania Trump is known to switch to something more filling like oatmeal – a smart choice for anyone wanting to stay full longer and help keep cholesterol in check. Her meals follow the "eat the rainbow" philosophy, and past social media posts show tables laden with fresh produce such as tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados, and leafy greens. She even juices her own kale and carrots.
Her go-to breakfast is a vitamin-packed smoothie
If you've ever struggled with the question of what to make for breakfast, one way to deal with this daily dilemma is to follow Melania Trump's lead and stick to the same thing. For her, it's a smoothie packed with fruits, vegetables, and nutrients that is quick to make and perfect for avoiding decision fatigue. On Facebook, she once helpfully shared the full recipe, calling it her "every day delicious and healthy breakfast." It includes spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat-free yogurt, olive oil, flax seeds, omega-3, and vitamin D. Needless to say, everything added to this power drink is likely to be fresh and organic.
A smoothie like Melania's is a powerful way to load up on nutrients at the beginning of the day. With iron, calcium, and vitamins from the spinach, beta-carotene from carrots, fiber and hydration from the added celery, antioxidants from the berries, and the benefit of gut-friendly probiotics from the fat-free yogurt and the prebiotics in flaxseeds, every sip promises good health. The olive oil and supplements added give it an even greater nutritional edge.
The inclusion of vegetables is also worth a mention, as adding more veggies to your diet can reduce the risk of chronic disease and improve gut health. Melania Trump's blend is easy to prepare, and ticks off a whole range of nutritional boxes.
Melania Trump enjoys spinach and carrots (but not all veggies)
Melania Trump is reassuringly relatable with her aversion to certain vegetables. While she enjoys her daily fruit and veg-packed smoothies, she is known to avoid other vegetables at all costs, namely onions and artichokes. She revealed this on a 2005 episode of "Martha" where she and Donald Trump joined Martha Stewart in making meatloaf from scratch. While shaping the loaf, Melania Trump made it clear: No onions for her, and no artichokes either.
Given her otherwise notoriously healthy diet and attention to the benefits of each ingredient, her avoidance of vitamin-loaded onions and fiber-rich artichokes may come as a bit of a surprise. But like all of us, she has her food quirks. She just happens to skip two vegetables that many nutritionists and dieticians praise. It's worth noting, though, that her particular distaste for these vegetables doesn't seem to affect the overall quality of her diet. She still loads up on other greens like spinach as well as celery and carrots (in her daily smoothie), so rest assured, the first lady is still a healthy eater, albeit a selective one.
She prefers this drink European style
Melania Trump makes no bones about it: She drinks coffee, but she won't touch one particular big chain. In an interview with DuJour, she said plainly: "I drink coffee, but I don't drink Starbucks. My son likes it, the what do you call it? The Frappuccino? He likes that." And this aversion is despite living in Trump Tower, where a Starbucks was located just downstairs. She also makes it clear that she is not anti-coffee in general. More like just not a fan of certain types of coffee.
Her preferences definitely lean towards the more European style of beverage. Think smaller portions served in chinaware rather than oversized, high-calorie concoctions; drinks meant to be savored and not slurped hurriedly on the run. She once posted a social media photo of a petite, foamy coffee in a porcelain cup, complete with a saucer and spoon. It reflected her European sensibilities, and was an indication of her curated and minimalist personal taste.
Melania Trump's favorite drink is Diet Coke but with a caveat
For a woman who is known for her clean eating and power-packed smoothies, Melania Trump's drink of choice is surprisingly old-school and decidedly American. In an interview with New York Magazine, she revealed her go-to beverage: "Diet Coke from the classic glass bottles."
This isn't just a preference for aesthetics. Many believe that Diet Coke does taste cleaner and "crispier" when stored in glass bottles rather than plastic or cans. And it's not just a personal opinion — carbon dioxide escapes less easily from glass, helping preserve the bubbles and flavor. There's also no risk of a plastic aftertaste.
While diet soda is far from a superfood, choosing a Diet Coke or Coke Zero over a regular soda is still a small step in the right direction. And make no mistake, Melania still drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated. But this small, nostalgic habit is an endearing detail in her curated wellness routine. It's a sweet reminder that even the most health-conscious have their little vices.
Melania Trump is not averse to a cupcake treat once in a while
We were mighty pleased to know that Melania Trump (like many of us) doesn't avoid indulgences altogether. She's refreshingly honest about giving in to cravings from time to time. "I love chocolate and ice cream, and I have those things once in a while," she told Bella New York Magazine in an interview, adding that it's all about balance. "It's good to indulge your cravings," she continued, "as long as you balance those things with healthy foods."
And while she's very pro-vegetables and fruits, the first lady is not above reaching for something sweet as a treat. Her Facebook feed has featured an array of cupcakes, and even an ice cream freezer fully stocked with Häagen-Dazs. Chocolate is a recurring theme in a snack repertoire. "If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate," Melania Trump told Refinery29. But it's probably not a giant, nutty bar she's yearning for. More likely than not, she's choosing high-quality dark chocolate, which studies have linked to heart health and reduced stress.
It's not always all about the sweet stuff, either. On a visit to Texas in 2017, Melania Trump and then-Second Lady Karen Pence made headlines for stopping at Whataburger.
Plenty of water helps Melania Trump maintain glowing skin
Rather than following restrictive diets or chasing fads, Melania Trump embraces simple habits that make her feel good and keep her energy levels high. Much has been said about her daily inclusion of fruits and vegetables and occasional indulgences in something she craves, without guilt or excess. And for a woman with every wellness resource at her fingertips, her skincare routine is surprisingly grounded in simplicity — and centers around staying hydrated.
Prevention, for the first lady, is more powerful than a cure. Sleep and personal downtime are non-negotiable: She prioritizes a routine of six to seven hours of rest each night and makes time for quiet whenever she can. She attributes her glowing skin and healthy nails and hair to supplements such as vitamins A, C, and E, along with plenty of water, plus regular use of sunscreen and moisturizer. Her impressive consistency and discipline when it comes to drinking enough water each day and avoiding alcohol offer a simple and easy example to follow.
Melania Trump is a fan of home-cooked meals
Unbeknownst to many, Melania Trump is perfectly happy cooking at home to make her family's meals healthier. Her fast-paced days are balanced by time at home with her husband and son, Barron. She hopes to improve her family's eating habits and not rely so heavily on junk food and processed meals. Her Facebook page shows that she has been known to whip up treats such homemade pizzas (made with the best organic ingredients) or grilled fish with vegetables like edamame beans — a great source of protein. Her commitment to healthy eating, a regular Pilates fitness routine, and a practical approach to occasional treats make for a healthy balance.
But she is not immune to the flak her husband receives for his fondness for fast food and the Trump family's eating habits (case in point — he skips breakfast and feasts on burgers and shakes later in the day). Melania Trump is well aware of the need to change this and has joined forces with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a campaign to steer the president away from his unhealthy meal choices. Together, they aim to replace these with meals rich in vegetables and lean protein to boost his energy and overall health.
Melania Trump loves to eat out but she won't touch raw fish
Melania Trump may cook regularly at home, but that doesn't mean she avoids eating out. She's selective, though, and sticks to places she trusts. In New York, she's particularly fond of Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel, where the chicken parmesan is a repeat order. She also enjoys dining at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar, close to Trump Tower.
But on diplomatic trips, the first lady can sometimes stay within her comfort zone, even thought she wrote in her memoir that she does like to try local specialties. During a 2019 state visit to Japan, for example, she made it clear she wouldn't be eating sushi. The Imperial Palace dinner was adjusted accordingly, and no raw fish was served. Instead, a curated menu of Western and Japanese dishes was specially prepared for the Presidential couple.
The pattern repeated in India the following year. A specially designed vegetarian high tea was prepared for the Trumps at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. However, none of it was touched by either Melania or Donald Trump, who declined to eat anything during the visit. The couple have been known to pass on local (and exotic) cuisine on such trips, opting instead for familiar American meals.