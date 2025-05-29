Here's What First Lady Melania Trump Likes To Eat

To some extent, Melania Trump remains an enigma. On the surface, her elegance and European style seem impenetrable. But then glimpses of her quirky personality come through, and she looks surprisingly relatable, especially when it comes to food. Whether she's proudly sharing her daily smoothie secrets or her aversion to a popular coffee chain, the first lady is not afraid to let her real self — and preferences for certain food and drinks over others — show.

As you dig deep into interviews and articles written about her, you get the sense that the first lady lets you into her life, one tiny facet at a time. Through her personal social media posts, one is treated to snippets of what her life — and her diet – is like, and while her lifestyle may seem curated, it does reveal more about a woman who has always known what works best for her. Roles of mother, wife, and first lady involve a unique balance of indulgence and restraint. And perhaps that's the most impressive part of all: For someone always in the spotlight, Melania Trump lives by her own rules — and that includes the foods she likes to eat.