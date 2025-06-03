Donald Trump's Favorite Breakfast Is A Simple Classic

Donald Trump is as American as it gets, especially when it comes to his food preferences. When you're President of the Unites States with a full staff of top-tier chefs working in The White House kitchen, pretty much any kind of prepared meal is at your disposal. However, for Trump, what he prefers to eat day to day doesn't look much different from what most average Americans are eating, including his favorite breakfast: bacon and eggs.

In fact, bacon and eggs is the favorite breakfast of many an American president. Harry S. Truman had his eggs and bacon with a side of bourbon while John F. Kennedy preferred his bacon baked and his eggs boiled. Barack Obama sometimes accompanied his eggs, toast, and potatoes with bacon. As for Trump, "bacon medium and the eggs over-well" is what he told People Magazine in 2015.

The only breakfast that might be more of an American classic than bacon and eggs is cereal, which Trump has also proclaimed a liking for, though he favors seriously specific kinds of cereal. "Made in the USA. Has to be made in the USA. You know the cornflake type stuff, Raisin Bran. Has to be right out of the fields of Iowa" (via Politico). However, if Trump isn't enjoying either of these options, during his campaigning in 2016, Trump's mornings were said to be fueled with McDonald's Egg McMuffins.