Donald Trump's Favorite Breakfast Is A Simple Classic
Donald Trump is as American as it gets, especially when it comes to his food preferences. When you're President of the Unites States with a full staff of top-tier chefs working in The White House kitchen, pretty much any kind of prepared meal is at your disposal. However, for Trump, what he prefers to eat day to day doesn't look much different from what most average Americans are eating, including his favorite breakfast: bacon and eggs.
In fact, bacon and eggs is the favorite breakfast of many an American president. Harry S. Truman had his eggs and bacon with a side of bourbon while John F. Kennedy preferred his bacon baked and his eggs boiled. Barack Obama sometimes accompanied his eggs, toast, and potatoes with bacon. As for Trump, "bacon medium and the eggs over-well" is what he told People Magazine in 2015.
The only breakfast that might be more of an American classic than bacon and eggs is cereal, which Trump has also proclaimed a liking for, though he favors seriously specific kinds of cereal. "Made in the USA. Has to be made in the USA. You know the cornflake type stuff, Raisin Bran. Has to be right out of the fields of Iowa" (via Politico). However, if Trump isn't enjoying either of these options, during his campaigning in 2016, Trump's mornings were said to be fueled with McDonald's Egg McMuffins.
Sometimes Donald Trump skips breakfast, but never Diet Coke
As quintessential as fast-food is in American culture, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Trump loves himself some takeout (we can't blame him). Specifically, he has an affinity for McDonald's. In a 2016 interview on The Dr. Oz Show (via Buzzfeed), Trump stated that he usually skips breakfast and prefers to eat fast-food because "at least you know what they're putting in it." What Trump meant by this statement is since everything on the menu of fast-food chains is consistently prepared with the same ingredients or made in advance, it alleviates his fear of being poisoned. In truth, that's barely scratching the surface as to why Donald Trump loves McDonald's so much.
If he's skipping breakfast, one might assume he's at least sipping on a coffee or tea, but no; not exactly. Trump prefers Diet Coke and lots of it. Apparently, Donald Trump can drunk upwards of a dozen cans of Diet Coke every day. It's was been reported he fell asleep during his hush money trial in 2024 due to not drinking enough Diet Coke.
His preferred breakfast of bacon and eggs could use a healthy source of fiber in some form (any of his go-to breakfast options could, honestly), but it appears to be working for him. At 78 years old, he continues to have enduring energy despite being in the public eye.