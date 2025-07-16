Why You Might Not Want To Cook Spam In Oil

Spam's a great pantry ingredient to keep on hand for when you want just a bit of protein but don't want to head out to the store. That's because it's a shelf-stable meat product that can stay fresh for a long time (that whole mystery meat thing is a myth, by the way). One way to prep it is to cook it in a pan. But unlike many other meat products, you won't necessarily want to use oil to cook it with. We spoke on the topic with John Politte, founder and host of "It's Only Food," which covers a diverse array of cooking subjects. He explains that Spam's existing fat content is usually enough to grease itself up while cooking.

"Spam is high in fat, which means it often renders some of that fat when cooked, providing enough moisture and grease for frying," Politte told The Takeout. "This can reduce or eliminate the need for additional cooking oil, depending on your preferences and the method of preparation for the Spam." In other words, if you're hoping to crisp it up, there's usually no need to add any extra oil to the pan as the Spam will slowly cook in its own fat as it heats up in the pan.