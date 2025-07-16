Why You Might Not Want To Cook Spam In Oil
Spam's a great pantry ingredient to keep on hand for when you want just a bit of protein but don't want to head out to the store. That's because it's a shelf-stable meat product that can stay fresh for a long time (that whole mystery meat thing is a myth, by the way). One way to prep it is to cook it in a pan. But unlike many other meat products, you won't necessarily want to use oil to cook it with. We spoke on the topic with John Politte, founder and host of "It's Only Food," which covers a diverse array of cooking subjects. He explains that Spam's existing fat content is usually enough to grease itself up while cooking.
"Spam is high in fat, which means it often renders some of that fat when cooked, providing enough moisture and grease for frying," Politte told The Takeout. "This can reduce or eliminate the need for additional cooking oil, depending on your preferences and the method of preparation for the Spam." In other words, if you're hoping to crisp it up, there's usually no need to add any extra oil to the pan as the Spam will slowly cook in its own fat as it heats up in the pan.
This is the best temperature to cook Spam at
If you're going to cook Spam in a pan, Politte recommends paying attention to how hot the cookware is. "The best temperature for rendering Spam's fat in a pan is typically medium to medium-low heat. This temperature helps the fat to slowly melt and render without the meat sticking to the surface."
If you use too high of a heat setting, you run the risk of browning the Spam too quickly, which could potentially leave the interior of the meat with solid fat. You also run the risk of sticking. Cooking at medium temperature is ideal to coax the oil out at the right speed without causing any potential issues. If you're still a little worried about sticking (it's okay, we get it), you can use a touch of oil. Or even simpler yet, use a non-stick pan.
Once the Spam is beautifully crisp, you can pretty much use it how you like. I like it with eggs, but the stuff works well in place of bacon or ham and makes for a great supporting role in things like fried rice. It also performs as the main star for Hawaiian Spam musubi, which is simple and easy to enjoy. Just make sure you use that whole can once you open it, because it does have a limited lifespan in the refrigerator.