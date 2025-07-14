Give Guacamole A Tropical Upgrade With This Sweet Summer Fruit

Guacamole is among the most fun recipes to make at home in large part due to how customizable it is. The ancient Aztec recipe's original ingredients have never been verified (though many assume the original included avocados, tomatoes, and chiles), but modern guacamole is a dip that can be modified endlessly — as long as the ingredients complement the taste and texture of avocados, anyway. One such flavor profile can be found in mangos, making it a perfect fruit to add to guacamole for a more nutritious and delicious end result. We discussed mangos as an additive to guacamole with Justin Mosel, chef and executive culinary director at Rubio's Coastal Grill, who gave us some insight on why it's such a great option.

"Mango impacts guacamole in that it adds a tropical sweetness and nutrients such as Vitamin C and A," Mosel told The Takeout. As for how mangos affect the dip's texture, the inclusion will make the dip a bit chunkier, especially when using pre-diced and frozen mangos — a choice Mosel specifically recommends. The chef explained, "The texture of fresh mangos can be mushy, so it's best to use IQF (individually quick frozen) diced mango, which has a consistent quality and texture."